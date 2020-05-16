Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: July 24, 2009 NYSDOT Announces $5.3 Million for Pavement Improvements in Rockland, Westchester Counties New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Hudson Valley Regional Director Joan Dupont today announced construction began this month on a $5.3 million project to perform paving at various locations throughout Rockland and Westchester counties. The construction contract was awarded to Yonkers Contracting in Westchester County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). “This paving work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state,” Acting Commissioner Gee said. “I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State.” "Rebuilding New York's crumbling infrastructure with these transportation projects creates jobs that by their very nature cannot be outsourced,” said U.S. Congressman John Hall. “By working quickly and cooperatively we are able to bring these federal tax dollars back home for good use in Hudson Valley communities. We are spending recovery funds wisely by focusing on projects that will create long term value for years to come. Fixing America's roads, bridges, and public transit will improve all of our quality of life by making our roads and bridges safer, reducing traffic delays, improving our air quality, and reducing our dependence on foreign oil." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $167 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Hudson Valley communities. “Highway safety is a top priority for us,” said Dupont. “This funding gives the NYSDOT the opportunity to move ahead with our goals of providing safer roadways for everyone. This paving project, which will improve the riding surfaces in Rockland and Westchester counties, is another step toward making that happen.” According to Paul Hubert, vice president of construction at Yonkers Contracting, the project is under way. “We began the preparatory work for this project back in June and we began physically doing work earlier this month.” He also noted that, while each site varies, approximately 15 to 25 workers are employed at each location. “Stimulus (ARRA) projects are producing tangible jobs keeping workers off unemployment rolls and at the same time making necessary improvements to our deteriorating infrastructure,” said Ross J. Pepe, president of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc. “It is a wise use of federal and state resources to improve the economy at this difficult time.” The project in Rockland and Westchester counties will include milling the existing surface and then resurfacing the roadways. Construction of this project is expected to be completed in December 2009. In Rockland County, 3.4 miles of State Route 9W, from the Sparkill viaduct to the Thruway split, will receive improved pavement surface in the Town of Orangetown. In Westchester County, 11.78 miles of roadways will be resurfaced, including:  State Route 121, from Upper Hook Road to Reservation Road, in the Towns of Pound Ridge and Lewisboro  State Route 121, from south of Turkey Hill Road to Route 116, in the Town of North Salem  Route 116, from Route 121 (Grant Avenue) to Route 121 (Salem Center Road), in the Town of North Salem  Route 132, from Route 202 (Crompound Road) to Route 6, Town of Yorktown  Bear Mountain State Parkway, Crompound Road to Taconic State Parkway ramps, Town of Yorktown  Route 22, Mill Road to South Road, Towns of Bronxville, Tuckahoe and Eastchester  Route 22, Virginia Road to Reservoir Road, Town of North Castle  Saw Mill River Parkway, Route 120 to Roaring Brook Road, Town of New Castle Work will be progressed using short-term lane closures to minimize the disruption to motorists. The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The pavement resurfacing project was approved by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. The following quotes were provided in support of the Hudson Valley economic recovery projects: U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said: "This funding from the economic recovery package is much-needed and a wise investment in our transportation infrastructure. These projects will help jumpstart the economy by creating and retaining jobs, and make critical upgrades to our decaying roads and bridges to make travel safer and easier throughout Westchester and Rockland County. This is the best way to put federal dollars to work for our local economy because it will modernize infrastructure, create jobs and promote economic development across the region." U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said: “This is the right investment for the Hudson Valley. These federal dollars will help create new good-paying jobs, upgrade infrastructure and help rebuild our economy. I will continue working with Governor Paterson, Senator Schumer and the entire Congressional Delegation to make sure New York gets its fair share from the federal government.” State Senator Thomas P. Morahan said: "As these newly certified ARRA projects get under way, people will be put to work, and dollars will be spent in Rockland County communities. And the paving project on Route 9W is an important step in the overall improvement of our roads and bridges and will contribute to strengthening the economy in the Lower Hudson Valley." State Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee said: “Our entire region will be happy to hear about this long over-due repaving project as it will provide safer roads for the community and travelers. My office has received numerous calls about dangerous potholes along 9W, which has not been repaved since 1932. Additionally, I am grateful that the DOT has been responsive to my concerns about flooding along the 9W corridor; I hope we will soon see a drainage study, so that urgent work can begin to end the flooding in the corridor.”

