Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: July 14, 2009 MEDIA ADVISORY - Alexander Hamilton Bridge Groundbreaking Ceremony, Bronx County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee will be joined by New York State Assembly Members Herman D. Farrell, Jr. and Vanessa Gibson, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. and Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer on Wednesday, July 15, to announce the start of construction on $407 million rehabilitation of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge over the Harlem River, the largest construction contract in NYSDOT history. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the base of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge on the Bronx side. Department staff will be stationed along the route to guide attendees to the event site. Directions: From southern Bronx, midtown Manhattan and Queens: Take the RFK Bridge to the Bronx, and from there head northbound on the Major Deegan (I-87) to Exit 5, E 161 St/Yankee Stadium. At the intersection, head straight onto E. 157th St, staying on as it becomes Martin Luther King Blvd. and then Sedgwick Avenue. At the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and W. 167th St, event staff will guide you the rest of the way to the event site. From northern Manhattan: Take the 181st Street Bridge to the Bronx, exiting to the right toward University Avenue. Turn right onto University Ave., then right again at Nelson Avenue. Turn right onto W. 168th St. and then right again onto W. 167th St. At the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and W. 167th St, event staff will guide you the rest of the way to the event site. Subway/Bus: Take the B, D or 4 subway line to the 161st St/Yankee Stadium stop. From there, take the Bx13 bus to the intersection of Ogden Ave and W. 168th St. Walk west three blocks to the intersection of W. 168th St. and W. 167th St., and then turn right onto W. 167th St. Walk one block to the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and W. 167th St. At the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and W. 167th St, event staff will guide you the rest of the way to the event site. ###