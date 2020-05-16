There were 3,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,013 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 4

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

 

Ashland Ashland County Republican Party
Ashtabula Ashtabula Area City School District Conneaut Area City School District Grand Valley Local School District
Auglaize Auglaize County Republican Party
Butler Ross Local School District Talawanda City School District* Trenton Community Improvement Corporation
Champaign Champaign County Republican Party
Clark Clark County Democratic Party
Clermont Milford Exempted Village School District
Coshocton Tuscarawas Township
Crawford Crawford County Republican Party
Cuyahoga Village Preparatory School West Park Academy
Delaware Delaware County Democratic Party
Erie Vermilion Local School District
Fairfield Fairfield County Democratic Party
Franklin Franklin County Agricultural Society Ohio Construction Academy
Geauga Village of Aquilla
Guernsey Guernsey County Democratic Party
Hamilton Village of Addyston
Harrison Harrison County Republican Party
Highland Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District
Hocking Hocking County Democratic Party
Jefferson Village of Smithfield*
Knox Centerburg Joint Recreation District Knox County Democratic Party
Logan Logan County Republican Party
Lorain Elyria Township
Lucas Maritime Academy of Toledo Phoenix Academy Polly Fox Academy
Mahoning Canfield Local School District Mahoning County Republican Party Sebring Local School District
Mercer Lakefield Airport Authority Mercer County Democratic Party
Miami Troy City School District
Monroe Monroe County Democratic Party Monroe County District Library Monroe County Republican Party
Montgomery Ohio Region 3 Rescue Strike Team
Morgan Morgan County Democratic Party
Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation District
Muskingum Muskingum County Democratic Party
Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District
Perry Northern Local School District
Pickaway Pickaway County Republican Party
Pike Pike County*
Portage Aurora City School District Windham Exempted Village School District
Richland Interactive Media and Construction Mansfield Elective Academy
Ross Chillicothe City School District Southern Ohio Council
Scioto Scioto County Career Technical Center
Seneca Fostoria City School District
Stark Canton College Preparatory School Tuslaw Local School District
Summit Akron City School District Akron Preparatory School Norton City School District Summit County Democratic Party
Trumbull Labrae Local School District Trumbull County Educational Service Center
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Democratic Party
Vinton Vinton Local School District
Warren Warren County Educational Service Center
Washington Marietta City School District
Wayne Rittman Academy

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.