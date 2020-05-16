Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 4

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland County Republican Party Ashtabula Ashtabula Area City School District Conneaut Area City School District Grand Valley Local School District Auglaize Auglaize County Republican Party Butler Ross Local School District Talawanda City School District* Trenton Community Improvement Corporation Champaign Champaign County Republican Party Clark Clark County Democratic Party Clermont Milford Exempted Village School District Coshocton Tuscarawas Township Crawford Crawford County Republican Party Cuyahoga Village Preparatory School West Park Academy Delaware Delaware County Democratic Party Erie Vermilion Local School District Fairfield Fairfield County Democratic Party Franklin Franklin County Agricultural Society Ohio Construction Academy Geauga Village of Aquilla Guernsey Guernsey County Democratic Party Hamilton Village of Addyston Harrison Harrison County Republican Party Highland Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District Hocking Hocking County Democratic Party Jefferson Village of Smithfield* Knox Centerburg Joint Recreation District Knox County Democratic Party Logan Logan County Republican Party Lorain Elyria Township Lucas Maritime Academy of Toledo Phoenix Academy Polly Fox Academy Mahoning Canfield Local School District Mahoning County Republican Party Sebring Local School District Mercer Lakefield Airport Authority Mercer County Democratic Party Miami Troy City School District Monroe Monroe County Democratic Party Monroe County District Library Monroe County Republican Party Montgomery Ohio Region 3 Rescue Strike Team Morgan Morgan County Democratic Party Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation District Muskingum Muskingum County Democratic Party Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District Perry Northern Local School District Pickaway Pickaway County Republican Party Pike Pike County* Portage Aurora City School District Windham Exempted Village School District Richland Interactive Media and Construction Mansfield Elective Academy Ross Chillicothe City School District Southern Ohio Council Scioto Scioto County Career Technical Center Seneca Fostoria City School District Stark Canton College Preparatory School Tuslaw Local School District Summit Akron City School District Akron Preparatory School Norton City School District Summit County Democratic Party Trumbull Labrae Local School District Trumbull County Educational Service Center Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Democratic Party Vinton Vinton Local School District Warren Warren County Educational Service Center Washington Marietta City School District Wayne Rittman Academy

