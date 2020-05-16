Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 4
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland
|Ashland County Republican Party
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Area City School District Conneaut Area City School District Grand Valley Local School District
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Republican Party
|Butler
|Ross Local School District Talawanda City School District* Trenton Community Improvement Corporation
|Champaign
|Champaign County Republican Party
|Clark
|Clark County Democratic Party
|Clermont
|Milford Exempted Village School District
|Coshocton
|Tuscarawas Township
|Crawford
|Crawford County Republican Party
|Cuyahoga
|Village Preparatory School West Park Academy
|Delaware
|Delaware County Democratic Party
|Erie
|Vermilion Local School District
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Democratic Party
|Franklin
|Franklin County Agricultural Society Ohio Construction Academy
|Geauga
|Village of Aquilla
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Democratic Party
|Hamilton
|Village of Addyston
|Harrison
|Harrison County Republican Party
|Highland
|Paint Creek Joint Emergency Medical Services/Fire District
|Hocking
|Hocking County Democratic Party
|Jefferson
|Village of Smithfield*
|Knox
|Centerburg Joint Recreation District Knox County Democratic Party
|Logan
|Logan County Republican Party
|Lorain
|Elyria Township
|Lucas
|Maritime Academy of Toledo Phoenix Academy Polly Fox Academy
|Mahoning
|Canfield Local School District Mahoning County Republican Party Sebring Local School District
|Mercer
|Lakefield Airport Authority Mercer County Democratic Party
|Miami
|Troy City School District
|Monroe
|Monroe County Democratic Party Monroe County District Library Monroe County Republican Party
|Montgomery
|Ohio Region 3 Rescue Strike Team
|Morgan
|Morgan County Democratic Party
|Morrow
|Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation District
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Democratic Party
|Paulding
|Paulding Exempted Village School District
|Perry
|Northern Local School District
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Republican Party
|Pike
|Pike County*
|Portage
|Aurora City School District Windham Exempted Village School District
|Richland
|Interactive Media and Construction Mansfield Elective Academy
|Ross
|Chillicothe City School District Southern Ohio Council
|Scioto
|Scioto County Career Technical Center
|Seneca
|Fostoria City School District
|Stark
|Canton College Preparatory School Tuslaw Local School District
|Summit
|Akron City School District Akron Preparatory School Norton City School District Summit County Democratic Party
|Trumbull
|Labrae Local School District Trumbull County Educational Service Center
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Democratic Party
|Vinton
|Vinton Local School District
|Warren
|Warren County Educational Service Center
|Washington
|Marietta City School District
|Wayne
|Rittman Academy
