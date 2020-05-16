Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: July 29, 2009 Public Information Meeting to Address Route 7 Bridge Replacement Meeting Slated for August 13, 2009 in the Village of Cobleskill, Schoharie County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting for a project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 7, West Main Street, over the CP Railroad in the village of Cobleskill, Schoharie County. The meeting will be held on August 13, 2009, at 5:00 p.m., in the gymnasium at the William H. Golding Middle School located at 193 Golding Drive in Cobleskill. The purpose of the meeting is to familiarize community stakeholders with the project, and to provide the public with an opportunity to express any concerns related to the project or to its potential impacts; particularly the temporary impacts that are expected to occur during construction. The meeting will consist of an open-house format. NYSDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project with interested citizens and public officials in an informal setting. People are encouraged to ask questions, give opinions, comments, and project alternative preferences to staff either orally or in writing. The project proposes to replace the truss bridge that carries State Route 7 over CP Railroad in the western part of the village of Cobleskill. The existing bridge, constructed in 1931, shows evidence of deterioration that cannot be addressed through rehabilitation. Replacement of the structure is the only practical solution. Due to the nature of the proposed work and particular site conditions, State Route 7 at the construction site would need to be closed during replacement of the bridge. Interstate 88 between exits 21 and 22 will be utilized to detour traffic. Local traffic will be advised to seek alternate routes. The detour route and the duration of the closure will be planned to minimize inconvenience to the public. The closure is anticipated to be for three months. The project may require the acquisition of small amounts (strips) of private property for highway purposes, however, no relocations are anticipated. The project will not affect the Cobleskill Historic District, and the existing bridge is not considered historically significant. NYSDOT is currently in the preliminary design phase of the project, during which time feasible alternatives are being evaluated. Recommendation and approval of a preferred alternative will be followed by detailed design, bidding, and assignment of a construction contract. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2011, and is expected to be completed in a single construction season. Public involvement is a critical component in the development and delivery of all transportation projects. The Department of Transportation encourages attendance and input as this project progresses through design and into construction. People who cannot attend this meeting and have questions or comments, or would like to discuss the project in further detail, should contact the project manager, Kathryn Mangan, eitherby telephone at (607) 721-8254, or by email at kmangan@dot.state.ny.us.

