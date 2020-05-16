Former Secretary Bought TV, Groceries with Agricultural Society Credit Card

Columbus – A former secretary used the Wyandot County Agricultural Society’s credit card to purchase $2,786 in personal items including purses, groceries and a TV.

Kisha Taylor, who pleaded guilty to theft this past January, also pocketed $5,807 in cash from the agricultural society, which uncovered the theft in 2016.

Taylor racked up a dozen credit card charges throughout 2015 at Thirty-One Gifts LLC, Wal-Mart and Rural King, spending $893 on purses, $371 on a TV and hundreds of dollars more on groceries, toys and clothes.

“Government credit cards are the keys to the public treasury,” Auditor Yost said. “It’s up to government leaders to make sure those keys don’t end up in the wrong hands. I’m pleased to see the agricultural society detected this thievery and promptly notified authorities.”

On April 14, 2016, Taylor repaid $749 to the agricultural society via check. Auditors issued a $2,036 finding for recovery for the remaining amount related to the credit card purchases.

An additional finding for recovery was issued against Taylor for $5,807 in cash the agricultural society received during 2015 and 2016 but never deposited in the bank. Taylor was responsible for collecting incoming funds and making bank deposits.

She was sentenced earlier this month to 30 days in jail, two years of probation and was ordered to pay restitution.

A full copy of this report is available online.

