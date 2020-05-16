Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: July 15, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction of Economic Recovery Project on PIP in Haverstraw, Rockland County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stan Gee today announced construction has begun on a $13.36 million project to replace the bridge carrying the Palisades Interstate Parkway over State Route 202 in the Village of Haverstraw, Rockland County. The construction contract was awarded to ECCO III Inc. of Yonkers, Westchester County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). “This bridge replacement work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state,” Acting Commissioner Gee said. “I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State.” "Rebuilding New York's crumbling infrastructure with these transportation projects creates jobs that by their very nature cannot be outsourced,” said U.S. Congressman John Hall. “By working quickly and cooperatively we are able to bring these federal tax dollars back home for good use in Hudson Valley communities. We are spending recovery funds wisely by focusing on projects that will create long term value for years to come. Fixing America's roads, bridges, and public transit will improve all of our quality of life by making our roads and bridges safer, reducing traffic delays, improving our air quality, and reducing our dependence on foreign oil." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $167 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Hudson Valley communities. Construction of this project was initially started in the spring of 2005. The contract was terminated in July 2007. This project will complete the work started under the previous contract. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2010. The project calls for the construction of a new single-span bridge carrying the Palisades Interstate Parkway over State Route 202, replacing the existing three-span structure. The new structure will retain the existing alignment of the parkway. The bridge will also be wider, allowing for the addition of a southbound acceleration lane for the entrance ramp and wider shoulders. State Route 202 will be widened from three lanes to five lanes from the bridge to the intersection with State Route 45. The entrance and exit to the park and ride lot, adjacent to State Route 202, will be moved to allow for more efficient ingress and egress. Two existing traffic signals will be replaced and a new signal will be installed. New drainage and stormwater treatment area will also be installed under this project. “The availability of this funding is allowing us to do what we need to do for our communities,” said Hudson Valley Regional Director Joan Dupont. “We are building roads and bridges, repairing pavements and guide rail and, most importantly, improving the safety of our highways. With this funding, we are helping to put dedicated people in the construction industry back to work.” During construction, the Palisades Interstate Parkway will have two lanes of traffic open in each direction, with occasional temporary lane closures. Travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel and occasional traffic stoppages as this work progresses. The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The bridge replacement project was approved by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. The following quotes were provided in support of the Hudson Valley economic recovery projects: U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said: "This funding from the economic recovery package is much-needed and a wise investment in our transportation infrastructure. These projects will help jumpstart the economy by creating and retaining jobs, and make critical upgrades to our decaying roads and bridges to make travel safer and easier throughout Rockland County. This is the best way to put federal dollars to work for our local economy because it will modernize infrastructure, create jobs and promote economic development across the region." U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said: “This is the right investment for the Hudson Valley. These federal dollars will help create new good-paying jobs, upgrade infrastructure and help rebuild our economy. I will continue working with Governor Paterson, Senator Schumer and the entire Congressional Delegation to make sure New York gets its fair share from the federal government.” State Senator Thomas P. Morahan said: "As these newly certified ARRA projects get under way, people will be put to work, and dollars will be spent in Rockland County communities. The bridge replacement project on the Palisades Interstate Parkway over Route 202 is an important step in the overall improvement of our roads and bridges and will contribute to strengthening the economy in the Lower Hudson Valley." State Assemblyman Kenneth P. Zebrowski said: "The Palisades Parkway Bridge over Route 202 is an essential project that has been started and then stopped for years now. Rockland residents can finally look forward to the completion of this project."

