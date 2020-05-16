Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: July 15, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction of Economic Recovery Project in Monroe County Route 104 Resurfacing Project in Parma Begins New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Rochester Acting Regional Director Robert Traver today announced construction is beginning on a $1.2 million project to resurface State Route 104 (W. Ridge Road) in the town of Parma, Monroe County. The construction contract was awarded to Keeler Construction of Albion, Orleans County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). "This paving work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state," Acting Commissioner Gee said. "I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $74 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Rochester area communities. The project stretches from State Route 259 (Parma-Hilton Road/N. Union Street) to State Route 261 (Manitou Road) in the town of Parma, Monroe County. Work will include the repair of pavement joints, cleaning and adjusting of drainage structures, pavement milling and overlay, and fresh pavement markings. Traffic on this four-lane roadway will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the daytime hours. Work zones were in place yesterday, July 14, and the project will be complete by October. "The State Department of Transportation office serving the greater Rochester region has been able to double its preventative maintenance paving program this year because of the economic recovery funds provided to us," Acting Regional Director Robert Traver said. "A strong preventative maintenance program is critical in keeping the State’s transportation system in a state of good repair for the thousands of citizens who use it." Traver noted the significant support of the Congressional Delegation, State Senator Joseph Robach and Assembly member Steven Hawley in delivering this regional transportation project. The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The paving project was approved by the Genesee Transportation Council to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.