Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: July 22, 2008 NYSDOT To Create Kensington Study Advisory Committee Department to Work with Senator Thompson, Assemblywoman Peoples and Mayor Brown New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee today announced that the department is partnering with State Senator Antoine Thompson, Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to form an advisory committee for an upcoming project study on State Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) in the city of Buffalo, Erie County. Working with the community, NYSDOT is initiating the study to assess a project that will restore the connection between the neighborhoods along Humboldt Parkway. The study will analyze the feasibility of alternatives to cover an area of the high-walled section of the Kensington Expressway, also known as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Expressway, between Dodge and East Ferry streets, thereby reuniting neighborhoods. “Under the leadership of Governor Paterson, the State Department of Transportation continues to work with community state and local elected officials, as well as business and community leaders, to improve our transportation system,” Acting Commissioner Gee said. “This project study will provide a comprehensive assessment for reuniting the communities that border the Kensington Expressway. I welcome the opportunity to join Senator Thompson, Assemblywoman Peoples and Mayor Brown in putting together a citizens advisory committee to assure community input in the project study.” "I am happy to be involved in the process of forming an advisory committee for the Kensington Study," said Senator Thompson. "Community involvement is important for all projects but especially one of this magnitude." Assemblywoman Peoples-Stokes stated, "The residents of the Humboldt Parkway community have been concerned about the necessity of rejoining of these neighborhoods. I am very interested in the community’s input through the advisory committee and the ability to collaborate with the NYSDOT. The re-joining of the Humboldt Parkway communities is a great opportunity to make amends for past mistakes, while creating neighborhoods no longer divided and mirror the message of a city united, one neighborhood at a time." -more- "I applaud the NYSDOT for making the effort to include community stakeholders in the process that will study reconnecting residential neighborhoods that were separated long ago by the construction of the Kensington Expressway," said Mayor Brown. "By engaging in an open dialogue with the affected residential communities, we can find workable solutions to a decades- old issue that literally cut a community in half." Members of the advisory committee will be selected to form a broad-based community group that will collaborate with NYSDOT in defining the scope of the study during the next several months and provide input as the analysis moves forward. ###

