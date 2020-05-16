Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: July 29, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction Of Economic Recovery Project In Ontario County NYSDOT Announces Construction Of Economic Recovery Project In Ontario County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Rochester Acting Regional Director Robert Traver today announced construction is beginning Monday on a $375,000 project to resurface State Route 96 in the village of Phelps, Ontario County. The construction contract was awarded to DiFiore Construction, Inc. of Rochester, Monroe County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). "This paving work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state," Acting Commissioner Gee said. "I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State." United States Congressman Eric Massa said, "Shovel-ready projects like this bring much needed economic benefits to our area through improved transportation and job creation. I'm proud to help announce these job creating Recovery Act funds to improve our infrastructure and our local economy." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $74 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Rochester area communities. The project stretches approximately 2 miles through the village from State Route 88 to Lester Road. Work will include pavement milling overlay and fresh pavement markings. Traffic on this two-lane roadway will be reduced to a one-lane alternating pattern with flaggers. This project begins Monday, August 3 and will be complete by Labor Day weekend. "The State Department of Transportation office serving the greater Rochester region has been able to double its preventative maintenance paving program this year because of the economic recovery funds provided to us," Acting Regional Director Robert Traver said. "A strong preventative maintenance program is critical in keeping the State’s transportation system in a state of good repair for the thousands of citizens who use it." Traver noted the significant support of Senator Michael Nozzolio and Assembly member Brian Kolb in delivering this regional transportation project. DiFiore Construction, Inc. Vice President Dave Bissnette said, "DiFiore Construction, Inc. is eager to begin working on milling and resurfacing of Route 96 in the Village of Phelps in the County of Ontario. This project was made possible by the recently passed economic stimulus package. This project alone will create a minimum of five employment opportunities for the 2009 construction season. DiFiore Construction, Inc. has close ties to Ontario County and currently employs 19 Ontario County residents." The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The paving project was approved by the Genesee Transportation Council to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. ###

