Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: July 28, 2009 Work Starts on $4.6 Million Paving Project in Columbia, Dutchess and Putnam Counties New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Hudson Valley Regional Director Joan Dupont announced construction is beginning on a $4.6 million project to perform paving at various locations throughout Columbia, Dutchess and Putnam counties. The contract was awarded to A. Colarusso in Hudson, Columbia County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). “This resurfacing work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state,” Acting Commissioner Gee said. “I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State.” U.S. Congressman Scott Murphy said: “The economic recovery funding for these projects will allow us to make critical safety improvements to the aging infrastructure in the 20th District. These Recovery Act projects will create new jobs and improve the quality of life in Upstate New York by improving our infrastructure to support our growing 21st century economy. I look forward to continuing to work to get the recovery funds out the door and into New York’s economy as quickly as possible.” U.S. Congressman John Hall said: "Rebuilding New York's crumbling infrastructure with these transportation projects creates jobs that by their very nature cannot be outsourced. By working quickly and cooperatively we are able to bring these federal tax dollars back home for good use in Hudson Valley communities. We are spending recovery funds wisely by focusing on projects that will create long term value for years to come. Fixing America's roads, bridges, and public transit will improve all of our quality of life by making our roads and bridges safer, reducing traffic delays, improving our air quality, and reducing our dependence on foreign oil." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $167 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Hudson Valley communities. The project will include milling the existing travel lanes and shoulders, resurfacing various state roadways throughout the three counties and replacing the pavement markings. Construction of this project is anticipated to be completed in late December 2009. In Columbia County, the paving will be done on 6.8 total miles. Work will be completed on State Route 23, from the end of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge to Mount Merino Road, in the town of Greenport; State Route 22, from Woodsend Road (north) to County Route 5 in the town of Austerlitz; and from County Route 21 to County Route 70 in the town of Hillsdale. Crews will also pave State Route 203, from Route 22 to Big Woods Road, in the town of Austerlitz. In Dutchess County, 3.7 miles of road will be paved under this contract. Work will be completed on State Route 22, from the railroad station to County Route 81 in the town of Amenia, and on State Route 44, from the western intersection of State Route 82 to the eastern intersection of State Route 82, in the town of Washington. The project in Putnam County, totaling 3.9 miles of work, will include several locations along the Taconic State Parkway, including:  0.3 miles north of Dicktown Road to 0.3 miles south of State Route 301 in the town of Putnam Valley; northbound lane only.  Dicktown Road to 0.2 miles south of State Route 301 in the town of Putnam Valley; southbound lane only.  Bullet Hole Road to Peekskill Hollow Road in the towns of Carmel and Putnam Valley; southbound lane only. Work will be progressed using short-term lane closures to minimize the disruption to motorists. Dupont said: “The availability of this funding is allowing us to do what we need to do for our communities. By repairing the pavement surfaces in our region, we are ultimately improving the safety of our highways. And with this funding, we are helping to put dedicated people in the construction industry back to work.” Dupont also noted the significant support of State Senators Stephen Saland and Vincent Leibell, State Assemblywoman Sandra Galef and State Assemblyman Marc Molinaro in delivering these transportation projects to our region. The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The bridge replacement project was approved by the Poughkeepsie Dutchess County Transportation Council (PDCTC) and the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. The following quotes were provided in support of the Hudson Valley economic recovery projects: U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said: "This funding from the economic recovery package is much-needed and a wise investment in our transportation infrastructure. These projects will help jumpstart the economy by creating and retaining jobs, and make critical upgrades to our decaying roads, bridges, parking structures and sidewalks to make travel safer and easier throughout the Hudson Valley. This is the best way to put federal dollars to work for our local economy because it will modernize infrastructure, create jobs and promote economic development across the region." U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said: “This is the right investment for the Hudson Valley. These federal dollars will help create new good-paying jobs, upgrade infrastructure and help rebuild our economy. I will continue working with Governor Paterson, Senator Schumer and the entire Congressional Delegation to make sure New York gets its fair share from the federal government.”

