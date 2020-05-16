Statement from Auditor Yost on Pending Release of Owens State Community College from Fiscal Watch

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the pending release of Owens State Community College from fiscal watch by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

“College leaders were committed to correcting these financial weaknesses, and should be commended for their diligence,” Auditor Yost said. “This is a proud day for the school community, and I congratulate its administrators, faculty and students on their perseverance through difficult times.”

The Auditor of State’s office notified the Department of Higher Education this past week that the college implemented, or is in the process of implementing, an effective financial accounting and reporting system.

