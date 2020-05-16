Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: August 03, 2009 Bridge Maintenance Project Under Way in Westchester County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Hudson Valley Regional Director Joan Dupont today announced construction is beginning on a $12.7 million project to perform maintenance of bridges in various locations in Westchester County. The contract was awarded to E. Daskal Corporation of Suffern, Rockland County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). “This bridge maintenance work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state,” Acting Commissioner Gee said. “I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State.” Congresswoman Nita Lowey said, “These investments in our communities’ livability will both create jobs and make our region an even greater place to live, work and do business. I was pleased to have advocated successfully for transportation investments in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, and to have helped pass this critical stimulus into law.” Congressman John Hall said, "Rebuilding New York's crumbling infrastructure with these transportation projects creates jobs that by their very nature cannot be outsourced. By working quickly and cooperatively we are able to bring these federal tax dollars back home for good use in Hudson Valley communities. We are spending recovery funds wisely by focusing on projects that will create long term value for years to come. Fixing America's roads, bridges, and public transit will improve all of our quality of life by making our roads and bridges safer, reducing traffic delays, improving our air quality, and reducing our dependence on foreign oil." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $167 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Hudson Valley communities. This project will include:  General bridge maintenance of bridges along I-684 that cross over westbound Titicus River, Mamaroneck River, Westchester Avenue, I-287, Tammarack Swamp, State Route 22, Harris Road, Beaver Dam Road, White Hill River, Saw Mill River Parkway and the Muscoot Reservoir Outlet.  Steel repair of a bridge on southbound Taconic State Parkway over the New Croton Reservoir.  Joint repair/replacement of 50 bridges at several locations throughout the county. Work will include bearing replacement, joint replacement, bridge rail repair, wearing surface replacement with waterproofing membrane and asphalt overlay (two bridges), and concrete repair. Dupont said, “The maintenance of our bridges plays a vital role in the safety of our highway system. Using the ARRA funding toward the upkeep of our region’s structures is an investment in our future.” Dupont also noted the significant support of State Senators Vincent Leibell and Suzi Oppen-heimer, State Assemblymen Greg Ball and Adam Bradley in delivering these transportation projects to our region. Ross J. Pepe, president of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc., said, “Stimulus (ARRA) projects are producing tangible jobs keeping workers off unemployment rolls and at the same time making necessary improvements to our deteriorating infrastructure. It is a wise use of federal and state resources to improve the economy at this difficult time.” The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The bridge maintenance project was approved by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. The following quotes were provided in support of the Hudson Valley economic recovery projects: U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said: "This funding from the economic recovery package is much-needed and a wise investment in our transportation infrastructure. These projects will help jumpstart the economy by creating and retaining jobs, and make critical upgrades to our decaying roads and bridges to make travel safer and easier throughout Westchester County. This is the best way to put federal dollars to work for our local economy because it will modernize infrastructure, create jobs and promote economic development across the region." U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said: “This is the right investment for the Hudson Valley. These federal dollars will help create new good-paying jobs, upgrade infrastructure and help rebuild our economy. I will continue working with Governor Paterson, Senator Schumer and the entire Congressional Delegation to make sure New York gets its fair share from the federal government.”

