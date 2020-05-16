MEDIA ADVISORY - Ground-Breaking Event to be Held in Stone Ridge, Ulster County, on Wednesday, August 12

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Stan Gee and Congressman Maurice Hinchey will be joined by state and local officials on Wednesday, August 12, 2009, at a ground-breaking event to celebrate the start of work on the economic-recovery funded bluestone sidewalk replacement project in Stone Ridge, Ulster County.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Marbletown Hardware Store, 3606 Main Street (Route 209), Stone Ridge.

In addition to comments from these officials, photo/video opportunities and informational handouts will be provided.

Directions:

From points north and south: Take New York State Thruway Exit 19. At roundabout, merge and then turn slight right onto NY-28/Onteora Trail toward Kingston/Rhinecliff Bridge. Follow signs for Route 209 South toward Ellenville. Stone Ridge is approximately 9 miles from Thruway/Kingston circle. The Marbletown Hardware Store will be on the right. Parking for this event is permitted in the hardware store parking lot.