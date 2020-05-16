Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: September 01, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction Completion of Economic Recovery Project Highway Access Ramp Paving in the Towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Regional Director Alan Taylor today announced construction completion of a $700,000 project to repave highway access ramps in various locations in the towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga, Erie County. The construction contract was awarded to Amherst Paving, Inc. of Amherst. The project was funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). “This paving work is one of many DOT projects that has improved our transportation system and brought jobs to communities across the state,” Acting Commissioner Gee said. “I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State.” "This work and Recovery Act projects like it across Western New York are making our roadways safer and putting people to work in the construction and supply industries," said Congressman Brian Higgins. Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $72 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Western New York communities. The paving project addressed surface deficiencies on highway ramps in five locations: State Route 263 to State Route 78, State Route 263 to Interstate 290, State Route 263 to Maple Road, State Route 33 to Dick Road, and State Route 240 to State Route 130. The project has restored the highway ramps to good condition and extended their useful life. "By resurfacing these heavily traveled ramps throughout Amherst and Cheektowaga, we will provide a smoother riding surface that helps reduce accidents and maintains the integrity of the pavement for years to come," said Taylor. "This project will further enhance the safety of motorists in Erie County." -more- Regional Director Taylor noted the significant support of New York State Senators Bill Stachowski and Michael Ranzenhofer, and New York State Assemblymen Jim Hayes and Dennis Gabryzak in delivering this regional transportation project. The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The paving project was approved by the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council as eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The Department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. ###

