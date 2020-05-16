Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: September 01, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction Completion of Economic Recovery Project Repaving of State Route 417 and US Route 219 in the City of Salamanca New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Regional Director Alan Taylor today announced the construction completion of a $1.5 million project to repave three miles of State Route 417 and US Route 219 in the city of Salamanca, Cattaraugus County. The construction contract was awarded to Amherst Paving of the town of Amherst. The project was funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). “This paving work is one of many DOT projects that has improved our transportation system and brought jobs to communities across the state,” Acting Commissioner Gee said. “I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State.” “I'm proud to help announce these recovery dollars designed to improve our road infrastructure. The Recovery Act is all about creating jobs and lessening the tax burden on State and Local government and that's what projects like this are designed to do. I look forward to making similar announcements in the near future,” said Congressman Eric Massa. Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $72 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Western New York communities. The paving project of State Route 417 and US Route 219 corrected deteriorating pavement conditions, restored the highways into good condition, and extended the useful life of the highway within the paving limits. The paving limits of the work on State Route 417 extended from the intersection of State Route 353 to Wildwood Avenue. The paving limits of the work on US Route 219 extended from the Route 417/219 split to the Salamanca north city line. “Under the leadership of Governor Paterson, economic recovery funds continue flow into Western New York enabling projects that strengthen the transportation infrastructure and local economy,” said Regional Director Taylor. “This paving project provided a safer and more comfortable riding surface for motorists on two highways in Cattaraugus County.” Regional Director Taylor noted the significant support of New York State Senator Catharine Young and New York State Assemblyman Joseph Giglio in delivering this regional transportation project. The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify this shovel-ready project as eligible for recovery funds. ###

