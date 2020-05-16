Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: July 30, 2009 NYSDOT Announces $4 Million for Paving in Orange, Ulster Counties New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Hudson Valley Regional Director Joan Dupont today announced construction has begun on a $4 million project to perform paving at various locations in Ulster and Orange counties. The contract was awarded to Sullivan County Paving and Construction Inc. in Cochecton, Sullivan County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). “This resurfacing work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state,” Acting Commissioner Gee said. “I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State.” U.S. Congressman John Hall said, "Rebuilding New York's crumbling infrastructure with these transportation projects creates jobs that by their very nature cannot be outsourced. By working quickly and cooperatively we are able to bring these federal tax dollars back home for good use in Hudson Valley communities. We are spending recovery funds wisely by focusing on projects that will create long term value for years to come. Fixing America's roads, bridges, and public transit will improve all of our quality of life by making our roads and bridges safer, reducing traffic delays, improving our air quality, and reducing our dependence on foreign oil." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $167 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Hudson Valley communities. Construction of this project is expected to be completed in late December 2009. Daily lane closures are expected with restrictions in place during peak travel hours. The project will include milling and resurfacing 6.4 miles of roadways in Orange County, including Route 32, from Old Route 32 Spur to County Route 7, in the town of Cornwall and Route 302, from Warne Avenue to Black Hawk Drive, in the town of Crawford. The project will also include resurfacing of 4.2 miles of State Route 9W, from Spaulding Lane to Sawcreek, in the town of Saugerties and Route 44/55, from Wallkill Creek to Route 208, in the town of Gardiner, Ulster County. Pavement markings will be replaced at all locations of this project. Dupont said, “The safety of the traveling public is of the utmost importance to us. The ARRA funding comes at a critical time for us here in New York. It gives us the chance to not only improve our roads, but to put hard working people back on the job.” Dupont also noted the significant support of State Senators William Larkin and John Bonacic, State Assemblywoman Nancy Calhoun and State Assemblymen Peter Lopez and Kevin Cahill in delivering these transportation projects to our region. The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The pavement resurfacing project was approved by the Newburgh Orange County Transportation Council (NOCTC) and the Ulster County Transportation Council (UCTC) to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. The following quotes were provided in support of the Hudson Valley economic recovery projects: U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said: "This funding from the economic recovery package is much-needed and a wise investment in our transportation infrastructure. These projects will help jumpstart the economy by creating and retaining jobs, and make critical upgrades to our decaying roads and bridges to make travel safer and easier throughout Rockland County. This is the best way to put federal dollars to work for our local economy because it will modernize infrastructure, create jobs and promote economic development across the region." U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said: “This is the right investment for the Hudson Valley. These federal dollars will help create new good-paying jobs, upgrade infrastructure and help rebuild our economy. I will continue working with Governor Paterson, Senator Schumer and the entire Congressional Delegation to make sure New York gets its fair share from the federal government.”

