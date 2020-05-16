Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: September 08, 2009 Governor Paterson Announces $2 million in Stimulus Funding for Long Island Transportation Projects Shared-use Path Will Connect Multiple Recreational Areas in Nassau County Governor David Paterson today announced the certification of $2 million in funding under the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) for a transportation project to construct a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians in Nassau County on Long Island. "With the certification of this project, we have now allocated $137 million for transportation improvements on Long Island, nearly all of the economic-recovery funding reserved for the area," Governor Paterson said. "Furthermore, we have now certified 90 percent of the $1.1 billion in economic-recovery funds available for highway and bridge projects statewide. Thanks to President Obama and the New York State congressional delegation, these infrastructure investments will continue to create or save important construction jobs here on Long Island and in communities all over New York." The seven-mile path in Mitchell Field will provide a non-motorized transportation facility that connects multiple recreational areas in the heart of Nassau County including Eisenhower Park, the Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College and Hofstra University. The project is expected to start this year and be completed next summer. In April, Governor Paterson announced that Long Island could expect to see $153 million in ARRA funding for transportation projects. New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee said, "The economic-recovery program has been a critical supplement to our traditional transportation funding sources, allowing us to pave and reconstruct more miles of roadway and repair more bridges than we otherwise could have. Governor Paterson has moved quickly to allocate recovery resources so that important transportation projects can put people to work in communities across New York State." The economic-recovery funds New York will receive for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The money is allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the State, which are comprise of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are then eligible to receive economic recovery funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify priority shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. For more information, please visit http://recovery.ny.gov/. The following quotes were provided in support of the certified economic recovery projects: Congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy said, "I am pleased that Governor Paterson has certified $2 million for this important project. This funding will make it easier for Long Islanders to access Mitchell Field and some of Nassau County's most significant recreational centers and is a step in the right direction of revitalizing the area. The construction of this shared use path is another example of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act at work in Nassau County, improving Long Island's infrastructure and getting Americans back to work." Long Island Contractors Association Executive Director, Marc Herbst said, "This project is an important first step, integrating recreational assets through Mitchell Field and the Nassau Hub, toward the design proposed by the Lighthouse project’s comprehensive plan that will reinvent Nassau County. We celebrate the certification of any ARRA project for the Long Island region, and hope that as the calendar pages turn to the end of this construction season, ARRA certifications accelerate the pace of projects authorized to proceed and the associated dollars and jobs for our region." ###

