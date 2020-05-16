There were 3,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,013 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, April 6

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 6, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

Allen Allen County Democratic Party Delphos City School District
Ashland Mapleton Local School District
Belmont Belmont County Democratic Party
Butler Behavioral Health Generations Southwest Regional Water District
Clark Emily Arnold + Northeastern Local School District
Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District Goshen Local School District Williamsburg Local School District
Columbiana East Palestine City School District
Cuyahoga Apex Academy Bella Academy of Excellence Harvard Avenue Performance Academy Pinnacle Academy Polaris Career Center
Darke Village of Ansonia
Franklin Arts and College Preparatory Academy Cesar Chavez College Preparatory School Educational Academy for Boys And Girls Franklin County Democratic Party Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School Millennium Community School
Fulton Northern Buckeye Education Council Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
Gallia Gallia County Republican Party
Geauga Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments
Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District Xenia Community School District
Guernsey Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association
Hamilton Finneytown Local School District Indian Hill Exempted Village School District Mt. Auburn International Academy Three Rivers Local School District
Hardin Hardin County Republican Party
Highland Hillsboro City School District Lynchburg Clay Local School District
Huron Bellevue City School District Western Reserve Local School District
Jefferson Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission
Lake Riverside Local School District +
Licking Licking County Republican Party
Lorain Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Lucas Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District Northwest Ohio Educational Self Insurance Pool Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Madison Madison County Republican Party Madison-Plains Local School District
Mahoning Austintown Local School District
Montgomery Miami Township Community Improvement
Morgan Morgan Local School District
Morrow Cardington Township
Ottawa Village of Elmore
Paulding Village of Cecil
Portage Crestwood Local School District
Putnam Ottawa Glandorf Local School District Putnam County Educational Service Center Village of Columbus Grove
Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District Lakota Local School District*
Scioto Portsmouth City School District
Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
Shelby Shelby County Democratic Party
Summit Cuyahoga Falls City School District Main Street Preparatory Academy Schnee Learning Center Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
Washington Buckeye Hills Hocking Valley Regional Development District
Wayne Norwayne Local School District
Wood Perrysburg Exempted Village School District Wood County Educational Service Center
Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

