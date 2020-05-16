Audit Releases for Thursday, April 6
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 6, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Allen County Democratic Party Delphos City School District
|Ashland
|Mapleton Local School District
|Belmont
|Belmont County Democratic Party
|Butler
|Behavioral Health Generations Southwest Regional Water District
|Clark
|Emily Arnold + Northeastern Local School District
|Clermont
|Clermont Northeastern Local School District Goshen Local School District Williamsburg Local School District
|Columbiana
|East Palestine City School District
|Cuyahoga
|Apex Academy Bella Academy of Excellence Harvard Avenue Performance Academy Pinnacle Academy Polaris Career Center
|Darke
|Village of Ansonia
|Franklin
|Arts and College Preparatory Academy Cesar Chavez College Preparatory School Educational Academy for Boys And Girls Franklin County Democratic Party Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School Millennium Community School
|Fulton
|Northern Buckeye Education Council Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
|Gallia
|Gallia County Republican Party
|Geauga
|Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments
|Greene
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District Xenia Community School District
|Guernsey
|Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association
|Hamilton
|Finneytown Local School District Indian Hill Exempted Village School District Mt. Auburn International Academy Three Rivers Local School District
|Hardin
|Hardin County Republican Party
|Highland
|Hillsboro City School District Lynchburg Clay Local School District
|Huron
|Bellevue City School District Western Reserve Local School District
|Jefferson
|Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission
|Lake
|Riverside Local School District +
|Licking
|Licking County Republican Party
|Lorain
|Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Lucas
|Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District Northwest Ohio Educational Self Insurance Pool Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|Madison
|Madison County Republican Party Madison-Plains Local School District
|Mahoning
|Austintown Local School District
|Montgomery
|Miami Township Community Improvement
|Morgan
|Morgan Local School District
|Morrow
|Cardington Township
|Ottawa
|Village of Elmore
|Paulding
|Village of Cecil
|Portage
|Crestwood Local School District
|Putnam
|Ottawa Glandorf Local School District Putnam County Educational Service Center Village of Columbus Grove
|Sandusky
|Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District Lakota Local School District*
|Scioto
|Portsmouth City School District
|Seneca
|North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
|Shelby
|Shelby County Democratic Party
|Summit
|Cuyahoga Falls City School District Main Street Preparatory Academy Schnee Learning Center Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
|Washington
|Buckeye Hills Hocking Valley Regional Development District
|Wayne
|Norwayne Local School District
|Wood
|Perrysburg Exempted Village School District Wood County Educational Service Center
|Wyandot
|Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
