Audit Releases for Thursday, April 6

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 6, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Democratic Party Delphos City School District Ashland Mapleton Local School District Belmont Belmont County Democratic Party Butler Behavioral Health Generations Southwest Regional Water District Clark Emily Arnold + Northeastern Local School District Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District Goshen Local School District Williamsburg Local School District Columbiana East Palestine City School District Cuyahoga Apex Academy Bella Academy of Excellence Harvard Avenue Performance Academy Pinnacle Academy Polaris Career Center Darke Village of Ansonia Franklin Arts and College Preparatory Academy Cesar Chavez College Preparatory School Educational Academy for Boys And Girls Franklin County Democratic Party Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School Millennium Community School Fulton Northern Buckeye Education Council Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Gallia Gallia County Republican Party Geauga Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District Xenia Community School District Guernsey Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Hamilton Finneytown Local School District Indian Hill Exempted Village School District Mt. Auburn International Academy Three Rivers Local School District Hardin Hardin County Republican Party Highland Hillsboro City School District Lynchburg Clay Local School District Huron Bellevue City School District Western Reserve Local School District Jefferson Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission Lake Riverside Local School District + Licking Licking County Republican Party Lorain Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Lucas Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District Northwest Ohio Educational Self Insurance Pool Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy Madison Madison County Republican Party Madison-Plains Local School District Mahoning Austintown Local School District Montgomery Miami Township Community Improvement Morgan Morgan Local School District Morrow Cardington Township Ottawa Village of Elmore Paulding Village of Cecil Portage Crestwood Local School District Putnam Ottawa Glandorf Local School District Putnam County Educational Service Center Village of Columbus Grove Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District Lakota Local School District* Scioto Portsmouth City School District Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center Shelby Shelby County Democratic Party Summit Cuyahoga Falls City School District Main Street Preparatory Academy Schnee Learning Center Stow-Munroe Falls City School District Washington Buckeye Hills Hocking Valley Regional Development District Wayne Norwayne Local School District Wood Perrysburg Exempted Village School District Wood County Educational Service Center Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

