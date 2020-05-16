Notice of Public Information Meeting: Route 104, Southwest Oswego

PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENTS ON ROUTE 104

Wednesday, August 19, 2009

Beginning at 7 p.m.

Oswego Town Hall

2320 County Route 7

Oswego, NY

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting to provide background information, solicit input and feedback, and answer questions about an upcoming highway improvement project along Route 104 between Route 104A and the western city of Oswego line in the town of Oswego, Oswego County.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2009, in the Oswego Town Hall, 2320 County Route 7 (Johnson Road), Oswego, New York, beginning at 7 p.m. Parking is available in both the front and rear of the building.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the upcoming project, to make initial plans available for viewing, to obtain comments and address concerns and questions on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies.

This public information meeting is part of the continuing efforts by NYSDOT to encourage public input into the development of transportation projects, and is the first of a series of public meetings planned for this project. NYSDOT and their staff will give a brief update project issues and seek public input on this project.

The meeting location is handicapped accessible. Please contact Cindy Bell at (315) 428-3239 if a sign language interpreter, augmented listening system or any other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation.