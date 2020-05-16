Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 11
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Winchester Community Fire District
|Allen
|Village of Bluffton
|Athens
|Lodi Township
|Auglaize
|Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement- Corporation
|Belmont
|Utica Shale Academy
|Clark
|Tecumseh Local School District
|Clermont
|Bethel-Tate Local School District
|Clinton
|Blanchester Local School District Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
|Columbiana
|City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County
|Crawford
|Crawford County Democratic Party
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility East Preparatory Academy
|Darke
|Greenville Township
|Franklin
|Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility Imagine Columbus Primary Academy Imagine Integrity Academy Imagine Integrity Academy Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Prairie Township Community Improvement Corporation Prairie Township Joint Economic Development District
|Guernsey
|Rolling Hills Local School District
|Hamilton
|Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation Hamilton County Educational Service Center Mt. Healthy City School District North College Hill City School District Orion Academy River City Correctional Center
|Henry
|Village of Hamler
|Highland
|City of Hillsboro
|Holmes
|Hardy Township
|Huron
|Bellevue Public Library Celeryville Conservancy District Norwalk City School District
|Lawrence
|Fairland Local School District
|Licking
|Southwest Licking Digital Academy Southwest Licking Local School District
|Lorain
|City of Lorain Lorain City School District Lorain K-12 Digital Academy Wellington Exempted Village School District
|Mahoning
|Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments* Stambaugh Charter Academy Youngstown City School District
|Marion
|Claridon Township Marion County Democratic Party
|Miami
|Miami County Republican Party
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Morgan
|Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board Morgan County Republican Party
|Morrow
|Highland Local School District
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Convention Facility Rich Hill Township
|Ottawa
|Genoa Area Local School District
|Paulding
|Wayne Trace Local School District
|Perry
|Perry County Democratic Party Perry County Republican Party
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
|Pike
|Eastern Local School District
|Portage
|Portage County Democratic Party
|Preble
|Northwest Fire and Ambulance Preble County Democratic Party
|Richland
|Sandusky Township
|Scioto
|Sciotoville Community School
|Stark
|Massillon Digital Academy
|Summit
|Life Skills-Invictus High School Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility Tallmadge City School District The Capella Institute
|Trumbull
|Maplewood Local School District Trumbull County Republican Party
|Vinton
|Richland Township Vinton County Republican Party
|Warren
|Springboro Community City School District
|Washington
|Washington County Democratic Party Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Wayne
|Wayne County Republican Party
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies.
