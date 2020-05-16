There were 3,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,013 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 11

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

 

Adams Winchester Community Fire District
Allen Village of Bluffton
Athens Lodi Township
Auglaize Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement- Corporation
Belmont Utica Shale Academy
Clark Tecumseh Local School District
Clermont Bethel-Tate Local School District
Clinton Blanchester Local School District Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
Columbiana City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County
Crawford Crawford County Democratic Party
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility East Preparatory Academy
Darke Greenville Township
Franklin Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility Imagine Columbus Primary Academy Imagine Integrity Academy Imagine Integrity Academy Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Prairie Township Community Improvement Corporation Prairie Township Joint Economic Development District
Guernsey Rolling Hills Local School District
Hamilton Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation Hamilton County Educational Service Center Mt. Healthy City School District North College Hill City School District Orion Academy River City Correctional Center
Henry Village of Hamler
Highland City of Hillsboro
Holmes Hardy Township
Huron Bellevue Public Library Celeryville Conservancy District Norwalk City School District
Lawrence Fairland Local School District
Licking Southwest Licking Digital Academy Southwest Licking Local School District
Lorain City of Lorain Lorain City School District Lorain K-12 Digital Academy Wellington Exempted Village School District
Mahoning Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments* Stambaugh Charter Academy Youngstown City School District
Marion Claridon Township Marion County Democratic Party
Miami Miami County Republican Party
Montgomery Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Morgan Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board Morgan County Republican Party
Morrow Highland Local School District
Muskingum Muskingum County Convention Facility Rich Hill Township
Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District
Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District
Perry Perry County Democratic Party Perry County Republican Party
Pickaway Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
Pike Eastern Local School District
Portage Portage County Democratic Party
Preble Northwest Fire and Ambulance Preble County Democratic Party
Richland Sandusky Township
Scioto Sciotoville Community School
Stark Massillon Digital Academy
Summit Life Skills-Invictus High School Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility Tallmadge City School District The Capella Institute
Trumbull Maplewood Local School District Trumbull County Republican Party
Vinton Richland Township Vinton County Republican Party
Warren Springboro Community City School District
Washington Washington County Democratic Party Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District
Wayne Wayne County Republican Party

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

