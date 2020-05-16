Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 11

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Winchester Community Fire District Allen Village of Bluffton Athens Lodi Township Auglaize Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement- Corporation Belmont Utica Shale Academy Clark Tecumseh Local School District Clermont Bethel-Tate Local School District Clinton Blanchester Local School District Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Columbiana City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County Crawford Crawford County Democratic Party Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility East Preparatory Academy Darke Greenville Township Franklin Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility Imagine Columbus Primary Academy Imagine Integrity Academy Imagine Integrity Academy Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Prairie Township Community Improvement Corporation Prairie Township Joint Economic Development District Guernsey Rolling Hills Local School District Hamilton Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation Hamilton County Educational Service Center Mt. Healthy City School District North College Hill City School District Orion Academy River City Correctional Center Henry Village of Hamler Highland City of Hillsboro Holmes Hardy Township Huron Bellevue Public Library Celeryville Conservancy District Norwalk City School District Lawrence Fairland Local School District Licking Southwest Licking Digital Academy Southwest Licking Local School District Lorain City of Lorain Lorain City School District Lorain K-12 Digital Academy Wellington Exempted Village School District Mahoning Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments* Stambaugh Charter Academy Youngstown City School District Marion Claridon Township Marion County Democratic Party Miami Miami County Republican Party Montgomery Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Morgan Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board Morgan County Republican Party Morrow Highland Local School District Muskingum Muskingum County Convention Facility Rich Hill Township Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District Perry Perry County Democratic Party Perry County Republican Party Pickaway Pickaway County Family and Children First Council Pike Eastern Local School District Portage Portage County Democratic Party Preble Northwest Fire and Ambulance Preble County Democratic Party Richland Sandusky Township Scioto Sciotoville Community School Stark Massillon Digital Academy Summit Life Skills-Invictus High School Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility Tallmadge City School District The Capella Institute Trumbull Maplewood Local School District Trumbull County Republican Party Vinton Richland Township Vinton County Republican Party Warren Springboro Community City School District Washington Washington County Democratic Party Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District Wayne Wayne County Republican Party

