Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: August 20, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction of Economic Recovery Project $5.75 million Priority Resurfacing Will Rehabilitate Nassau and Suffolk County Roadways New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Long Island, Regional Director, Subi Chakraborti today announced construction is beginning on a $5.75 million project to resurface approximately nine miles of state roadways throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties. The construction contract was awarded to Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving, Inc. of Hicksville, Nassau County, New York. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). "This resurfacing work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state," Acting Commissioner Gee said. "I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State." Congressman Gary Ackerman said, "These critical funds will go a long way towards improving our local roads and highways. It is essential that we continue to invest key resources in the future of our region. These upgrades to our local infrastructure will create jobs, spur economic growth and keep our roads and highways safe and strong for many years to come." Congressman Timothy H. Bishop, "These upgrades are needed to improve the safety of drivers and to encourage economic growth in the region, By investing today in our roads and highways, we are creating jobs, improving public safety, and building a modern infrastructure that will benefit our communities for years to come." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $153 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Long Island communities. Under this project, the top layer of worn, distressed pavement of approximately nine miles of state roadways in Nassau and Suffolk counties will be removed and replaced with new asphalt pavement. Needed drainage improvements and pavement markings to further enhance motorists’ safety will also be provided. To reduce the impact of construction, both night time and off-peak construction, limited to smaller sections of the project, are planned. Travel lanes will be open during peak travel periods and access to all businesses should be maintained. Locations for this project include: The Northern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk counties between the Long Island Expressway (LIE/I-495, Exit 37A) and Wolf Hill Road (Exit 41) in the towns of Oyster Bay and Huntington; NY Route 25A (Northern Blvd.) between Deepdale Drive and Fernwood Lane in the town of North Hempstead; and NY Route 25A (North Country Road) between Moriches Road and Stony Brook Road in the town of Smithtown. This project is expected to be completed in summer 2010. "By resurfacing these heavily traveled sections of Long Island roadways, we will provide a smoother riding surface that helps reduce accidents and maintains the integrity of the pavement for years to come," said Chakraborti. "Together with minor drainage improvements that will improve the flow of storm water runoff, this project will further enhance the safety of hundreds of thousands of Long Island motorists." Chakraborti noted the significant support of State Senators John Flanagan, Carl Marcellino, and Craig Johnson and Assembly members Steve Englebright, Michael Fitzpatrick, James Conte, Charles Lavine, and Michelle Schimel in delivering this regional transportation project. Long Island Contractors Association Executive Director, Mark Herbst said, "At a time when the unemployment rate among the Long Island construction trades hovers near 30% projects such as these not only begin to address the infrastructure needs of the region but to fulfill the promise of the federal stimulus dollars allocated by Congress and championed by the likes of Congressman Bishop. While the economists may announce the Recession is beginning to recede no one in the construction can find reason to believe that is the case. These kinds of infrastructure projects need to be sustained and expanded in the months to come." The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The priority resurfacing project was approved by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NUMTC) to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. ###

