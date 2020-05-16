Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: August 24, 2009 NYSDOT: $15.6 million to upgrade Jefferson Road in Henrietta Project Seeks To Improve Traffic Flow, Pavement & Highway Safety for Cars, Bikes, Pedestrians New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Regional Director Robert Traver today announced that a $15.6 million contract was awarded to Concrete Applied Technologies Company (CATCO) of Alden, Erie County. The project will upgrade a 1.2-mile stretch of Jefferson Road (State Route 252) from Marketplace Drive to Ridgeland Road in the town of Henrietta, Monroe County. "I welcome the improvements to local traffic congestion and public safety that this significant NYSDOT award will create. Not only will this help motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, but it will also help our local economy and businesses through improved commerce. I thank the NYSDOT for their work and dedication to this important transportation and infrastructure project on Jefferson Road," said Congressman Eric Massa. "Under Governor Paterson’s leadership, NYSDOT is committed to protecting our investment in the state’s transportation system and improving safety for all modes of transportation including motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians by providing additional travel lanes, turn lanes, sidewalks and space for bicycles," Acting Regional Director Traver said. The purpose of the project is to ease traffic congestion by adding a third travel lane in each direction, improve highway safety, provide space for bicyclists and sidewalks for pedestrians and improve the condition of the drainage system and pavement. A center, concrete, median will be installed to permit only right in and right out turn movements at driveways. The utility lines carrying water, electricity, gas, telephone and cable television will be relocated so the roadway can be widened. "For years, my constituents have been reaching out to me regarding one of the most heavily congested areas in Monroe County: Jefferson Road," states Senator Jim Alesi, "I feel confident that this project will ease the congestion, and more importantly, it will provide for pedestrian and bike safety on a busy road." "I want to thank NYSDOT for recognizing the importance of the Jefferson Road upgrade by planning for an efficient and cost-effective solution to traffic congestion while also providing adequate measures for public safety on this often times congested stretch of road," Assemblyman Joseph Errigo said. "I look forward to the start of this project in the coming spring." Utility relocation work began this month. Motorists will encounter few disruptions during the 2009 construction season since much of the utility work will be behind the curb. It may be necessary to periodically close the shoulder. The majority of the highway work on Jefferson Road and East Henrietta Road is slated to take place in the 2010 construction season beginning in the spring. Traffic will be narrowed and shifted to one side of the road, while road work is performed on the opposite side. The scheduled completion date for this project is November 2011. More detailed construction information can be found on the project Web site at www.nysdot.gov/jeffersonroad . Anybody interested in the project can sign up for updates via e-mail by visiting the Web site.

