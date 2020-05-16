Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: September 08, 2009 Governor Paterson Announces $8.6 Million in Stimulus Funding for Rochester Transportation Projects Urban Trail in Rochester and Lehigh Valley Trail in Mendon Receive Upgrades Governor David Paterson today announced the certification of a total of $8.6 million in funding for Rochester area transportation projects under the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). The funding includes $3.8 million for an urban trail in the city of Rochester, Monroe County, and $523,000 for a town of Mendon project to extend and enhance the Lehigh Valley Trail in Monroe County. "With the certification of these two projects, we have now allocated $72 million for transportation improvements in the greater Rochester region, nearly all of the economic-recovery funding reserved for the area," Governor Paterson said. "Furthermore, we have now certified 90 percent of the $1.1 billion in economic-recovery funds available for highway and bridge projects statewide. Thanks to President Obama and the New York State congressional delegation, these infrastructure investments will continue to create or save important construction jobs here in Rochester and in communities all over New York." With the economic-recovery funding an existing urban trail will be extended on University Avenue from Goodman Street to Union Street and on Goodman Street from East Avenue to Circle Street. Another portion of the trail will be extended on University Avenue from Prince Street to Goodman Street. The project, expected to be completed by the end of 2012, will include street reconstruction, streetscape improvements, landscaping and enhanced sidewalks that are wider, colored and feature artistic designs. The Lehigh Valley Trail will be lengthened along the abandoned railroad corridor from its current western terminus at the Genesee Valley Greenway, one-half mile to River Road, and from Rochester Junction more than one-half mile southeast to State Route 65, Clover Street. As part of the project, expected to be completed by the end of 2011, public rest rooms will be built at Rochester Junction. Both projects are transportation enhancement projects, which make improvements with cultural, aesthetic, historical and environmental significance and must fit into federally-specified categories. In April, Governor Paterson announced that the state had been allocated a total of $34 million in economic-recovery funding for transportation enhancement projects. -more- Additionally, a $2.3 million Rochester project to resurface Thurston Road from Brooks Avenue to Chili Avenue this fall in Monroe County and a $2 million Livingston County project to resurface Groveland Road, County Route 10, from the Geneseo village line to Maple Beach Road next year in Geneseo and Groveland have been certified. Earlier this year, Governor Paterson announced that the Rochester region could expect to see $74 million in ARRA funding for transportation projects. New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee said, "The economic-recovery program has been a critical supplement to our traditional transportation funding sources, allowing us to pave and reconstruct more miles of roadway and repair more bridges than we otherwise could have. Governor Paterson has moved quickly to allocate recovery resources so that important transportation projects can put people to work in communities across New York State." The economic-recovery funds New York will receive for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The money is allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the State, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are then eligible to receive economic recovery funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify priority shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. For more information, please visit http://recovery.ny.gov/. The following quotes were provided in support of the certified economic recovery projects: Congressman Eric Massa said, "I am pleased to help bring jobs to our district and improvements to our transportation infrastructure with these funds. The community will benefit from these improvements and I’m looking forward to similar announcements in the future." State Senator Joe Robach said, "I was very happy to be involved in the first phase of the Artwalk project which has been such a great success in revitalizing this neighborhood and benefitting the entire City of Rochester. Artwalk truly is a gem in our community and I want to applaud everyone involved for helping to make phase 2 of this project a reality." Assembymember Brian Kolb said: "A safe, reliable 21st century transportation system goes hand-in-hand with a strong economy and the creation of more private sector jobs. The announcement of this funding for regional transportation projects will support our Rochester community and help our continued effort to create more local jobs. The certification of these projects serves as a reminder of the necessity for getting federal stimulus dollars through the administrative pipeline as expeditiously as possible so we can get shovels in the ground and more New Yorkers back to work. I appreciate Governor Paterson’s efforts toward making these goals a priority." -more- Assemblyman Joseph Errigo said: "I want to thank NYSDOT Acting Commissioner Gee for his hard work on bringing the resources together for these vital and worthwhile projects on behalf of the people of Monroe County. The governor who prioritized the people of Rochester and is following through on his promise to deliver funding for crucial transportation projects throughout Western New York. I look forward to a timely completion and the beautification of our area for years to come." ###

