Audit Releases for Thursday, April 13

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 13, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

 

Ashland Ashland Public Library
Champaign Graham Local School District Urbana Community School
Coshocton Coshocton County Career Center
Cuyahoga Old Brook High School Regent High School
Darke Village of Pitsburg
Franklin Susan Bell
Geauga Geauga County Agricultural Society
Hamilton Cincinnati City School District
Harrison Harrison County Family and Children First Council
Jackson Oak Hill Public Library
Madison Madison County Park District
Marion Treca Digital Academy
Montgomery Dayton Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Division
Noble Noble County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Scioto Sciotoville Elementary Academy
Summit Greater Summit County Early Learning Center Elementary School Hudson City School District Twinsburg City School District
Wayne Wayne County General Health District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

