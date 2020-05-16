Audit Releases for Thursday, April 13

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 13, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland Public Library Champaign Graham Local School District Urbana Community School Coshocton Coshocton County Career Center Cuyahoga Old Brook High School Regent High School Darke Village of Pitsburg Franklin Susan Bell Geauga Geauga County Agricultural Society Hamilton Cincinnati City School District Harrison Harrison County Family and Children First Council Jackson Oak Hill Public Library Madison Madison County Park District Marion Treca Digital Academy Montgomery Dayton Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Division Noble Noble County Board of Developmental Disabilities Scioto Sciotoville Elementary Academy Summit Greater Summit County Early Learning Center Elementary School Hudson City School District Twinsburg City School District Wayne Wayne County General Health District

