Former Board of Elections Director Enters Guilty Plea

Columbus – Former Franklin County Board of Elections Director William A. Anthony Jr. today pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony count of securing writings by deception.

Anthony approved time sheets for former fiscal officer Brenna Umbstaetter despite knowing they were inaccurate. Umbstaetter, who also pleaded guilty this morning to a misdemeanor count of falsification, was excessively absent for years without taking leave and received pay for the hours she did not work. The amount of the theft was in excess of $7,500.

“I recall when the grand jury returned the indictments against him, Mr. Anthony called the charges ‘bogus.’ His guilty plea today proves that was dishonest,” Auditor Yost said. “As a result of our work, he is now a convicted felon.”

The Auditor of State’s office was alerted to the illegal activity through a tip on its fraud hotline. Auditor of State Assistant Legal Counsel Robert Smith was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

