Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 18

Audit reports are released semiweekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

Allen Bath Local School District Ashtabula Donna Courtney Athens Canaan Township* Lee Township Champaign Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities Clark Narinder Saini Clinton Blanchester Marion Township Fire District Columbiana Community Improvement Corporation of East Liverpool Area Chamber of Commerce Cuyahoga Chagrin / Southeast Council of Governments City of Rocky River City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station Nexus Academy of Cleveland Stepstone Academy Stonebrook Montessori The Haley School Village Preparatory School – Woodland Hills Campus Erie Perkins Local School District Fayette Carnegie Public Library Franklin Norwich Township Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Ohio Department of Education Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Ohio Department of Medicaid Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Ohio Department of Transportation Ohio Department of Veterans Services State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio – Gasb 67/68 Hamilton Delhi Township, Hamilton Co. Community Improvement Corp., Inc Mariemont City School District Hancock Hancock County Family First Council Harrison Harrison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Lucas Discovery Academy Madison Canaan Township Mercer Butler Township* Village of Burkettsville Miami Tipp Improvement Corporation Morgan Malta Union Cemetery Morgan County Board of Developmental Disabilities Morrow Canaan Township Ottawa Harris Township Pike Evergreen Union Cemetery Garnet A. Wilson Public Library Portage Kent Free Library Rootstown Local School District Preble Jackson Township National Trail Local School District Shelby Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney Village of Kettlersville Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District Tuscarawas Tuscarawas Regional Planning Commission Village of Parral

