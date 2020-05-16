Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: September 08, 2009 Governor Paterson Announces $5.1 Million in Stimulus Funding for Hudson Valley Transportation Projects Governor David Paterson today announced the certification of $5.1 million in funding for Hudson Valley transportation projects under the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). The funding includes $1.2 million to replace the Beckley Drive over Fantine Kill Bridge in Ulster County, and $293,000 to install stormwater separator systems in Dutchess County. “With the certification of these two projects, we have now allocated $115.5 million for transportation improvements in the Hudson Valley region, a large portion of the economic-recovery funding reserved for the area,” Governor Paterson said. “Furthermore, we have now certified 90 percent of the $1.1 billion in economic-recovery funds available for highway and bridge projects statewide. Thanks to President Obama and the New York State congressional delegation, these infrastructure investments will continue to create or save important construction jobs here in the Hudson Valley and in communities all over New York.” The village of Ellenville and town of Wawarsing in Ulster County will replace the Beckley Drive over Fantine Kill Bridge. The new bridge will improve safety and correct hydraulic and drainage deficiencies. Construction is expected to begin next year, with completion by the end of 2010. The project to install stormwater separator systems in the village of Wappingers Falls, Dutchess County, will cost a total of $423,000. These systems assist in reducing the amount of pollutants entering Wappinger Lake from highway runoff. The project will also include replacement of an existing multi-use trail and new landscaping. Work is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2009, with completion expected by early 2010. Additionally, a $500,000 project to repave the Peenpack Trail in the town of Deerpark, Orange County, this year and a $3.1 million project to repave various Orange County roads this year have been certified. Roads scheduled for paving include County Road 107 from Route 32 to Route 9W; County Road 60 from County Road 11 to Mapes Road; County Road 72 from New Jersey state line to the Rockland County line; County Road 101 from Route 211 to Route 302; County Road 26 from Maskers Lane to the New Jersey state line; County Road 1 from County Road 12 to Route 284; County Road 56 from Greeves Road to Route 6; County Road 49 from Route 6 to Middletown; and County Road 105 from Route 32 to Ridge Road. In April, Governor Paterson announced that the Hudson Valley region could expect to see $168 million in ARRA funding for transportation projects New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee said, “The economic-recovery program has been a critical supplement to our traditional transportation funding sources, allowing us to pave and reconstruct more miles of roadway and repair more bridges than we otherwise could have. Governor Paterson has moved quickly to allocate recovery resources so that important transportation projects can put people to work in communities across New York State.” The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The pavement resurfacing project was approved by the Poughkeepsie Dutchess County Transportation Council (PDCTC) and the Ulster County Transportation Council (UCTC) to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify priority shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. For more information, please visit http://recovery.ny.gov/. The following quotes were provided in support of the certified economic recovery projects: Congressman Maurice Hinchey said: “I am very pleased that federal economic recovery funds are being used to upgrade the Fantine Kill Bridge in the village of Ellenville. The replacement of this aging structure will improve safety for local residents. This project is a great example of the economic recovery funds we approved in Washington being put to work now to create jobs here in New York and having positive impacts on communities throughout the state.” Congressman John Hall said: “I voted for the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to spur economic growth and invest federal dollars in our local economy. These projects to repave and mill the Peenpack Trail in Deer Park and pave highways in the town of Cornwall will create jobs that cannot be outsourced. Spending federal economic recovery dollars on Stormwater Separator Systems in Wappingers Falls will spur economic growth in the Hudson Valley as well as curb pollution in Wappinger Lake.” State Senator William Larkin said: “I am pleased to see federal stimulus funding being spent on projects that will directly benefit the hardworking taxpayers of the Hudson Valley. The paving of these roads will not only assist passenger vehicles and commuters but be a great benefit to freight and delivery vehicles throughout the region.” State Senator John Bonacic said: “I am very pleased to see federal stimulus money being invested in our local infrastructure. The replacement of the Fantine Kill Bridge will create jobs and improve public safety for our motorists. The milling and repaving work to be performed on Peenpack Trail will ensure the safety of Deer Park residents and all local motorists who travel this road.” State Senator Stephen Saland said: “This local infusion of federal stimulus funds is welcomed -- not only will jobs be created but the improvements made to our aging infrastructure will generate long-term benefits for the region. The particular project for the stormwater system will provide the residents of the village of Wappingers Falls with an effective solution designed to reduce pollutants entering Wappinger Lake.” Assemblyman Kevin Cahill said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome the replacement of the Beckley Drive over Fantine Kill Bridge. The modern advancement of infrastructure provides employment opportunities, improves social welfare and contributes to the evolution of American industry.” Assemblyman Joel Miller said: “I was very pleased with the announcement by the Department of Transportation concerning federal stimulus money coming to our area. The project along Route 9 in the village of Wappingers Falls will prevent contaminated runoff from going into the Wappinger Creek, the Wappinger Lake and the Hudson River. The stimulus money will not only benefit the direct recipients, but since it circulates several times within the community, going to restaurants, stores and other businesses, it will have an economic impact far greater than the actual dollar amount.” Assemblywoman Nancy Calhoun said: “I am pleased to see that during these trying economic times, the state has made the people of the 96th district a priority by choosing to pave a number of highways in our area, especially Cornwall, Crawford and Woodbury, which could have potentially threatened the safety of motorists if left unpaved or only resurfaced. It is my hope that this paving project will not only increase local safety, but will also provide a much needed shot in the arm to the local economy throughout Orange County.”

