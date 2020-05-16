Bellaire Local School District Released from Fiscal Emergency

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost today released the Bellaire Local School District (Belmont County) from fiscal emergency, a status it held for more than seven years.

The district was placed in fiscal emergency on Dec. 31, 2009, based on its failure to adopt and submit a fiscal watch recovery plan to eliminate projected deficits, including nearly $1.7 million projected for fiscal year 2010.

“After years under a fiscal cloud, district leaders can take pride in exercising the leadership needed to put the district back on a sound financial footing,” Auditor Yost said.

To accomplish this, the district of 1,303 students eliminated approximately 60 staff positions and ended a 7 percent retirement pick-up for new certified staff, for savings of approximately $5.3 million.

Switching to a new health insurance carrier to replace two previous carriers, and increasing the employee share of health insurance premiums, reduced expenses by $835,000.

The district also was able to reduce spending on supplies and contracted services by $250,000, as well as saving $25,000 in utility costs. The district’s food service fund improved from a $620,000 deficit in 2009 to an operating balance of $344,000 in 2016.

The school district also had to meet these conditions to be released from fiscal emergency:

It has adopted and implemented an effective accounting and reporting system; It has corrected or eliminated all the fiscal emergency conditions, no new conditions have occurred, and it appears that, based on the five-year financial forecast, the school district will remain out of fiscal emergency during the forecast period; It has met the major objectives of the financial recovery plan; and, It has prepared a financial forecast for a five-year period in accordance with standards issued by the Auditor of State, and the opinion expressed by the Auditor of State is “nonadverse.”

A full copy of this fiscal emergency termination is available online.

Click here for a downloadable video of Auditor Yost speaking about the district's release from fiscal emergency.

