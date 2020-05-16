Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: September 08, 2009 Governor Paterson Announces Nearly $1 Million in Stimulus Funding for Southern Tier Transportation Projects Broome County Culvert to be Replaced Governor David Paterson today announced the certification of $987,000 in funding for Southern Tier transportation projects, including $350,000 to replace a Broome County culvert, under the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). “With the certification of this project, we have now allocated $88 million for transportation improvements in the Southern Tier, nearly all of the economic-recovery funding reserved for the area,” Governor Paterson said. “Furthermore, we have now certified 90 percent of the $1.1 billion in economic-recovery funds available for highway and bridge projects statewide. Thanks to President Obama and the New York State congressional delegation, these infrastructure investments will continue to create or save important construction jobs here in the Southern Tier and in communities all over New York.” The culvert carrying Barlow Road over Acre Creek in the town of Kirkwood will be completely replaced. Also in Broome County, a $65,000 project will resurface Vestal Avenue from the Vestal-Endicott Bridge to East Main Street in the village of Endicott. Construction on both projects is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Additional projects certified include $257,000 to install Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks along state highways in Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties and $315,000 to remove hazardous trees along select state highways in Allegany, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties. Both projects are expected to be completed in 2010. Earlier this year, Governor Paterson announced that the Southern Tier could expect to see $89 million in ARRA funding for transportation projects. New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee said, “The economic-recovery program has been a critical supplement to our traditional transportation funding sources, allowing us to pave and reconstruct more miles of roadway and repair more bridges than we otherwise could have. Governor Paterson has moved quickly to allocate recovery resources so that important transportation projects can put people to work in communities across New York State.” -more- The economic-recovery funds New York will receive for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The money is allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the State, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are then eligible to receive economic recovery funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify priority shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. For more information, please visit http://recovery.ny.gov/. The following quotes were provided in support of the certified economic recovery projects: Congressman Maurice Hinchey said, “I am pleased to learn that the final installment of federal transportation funding from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act for projects in the Southern Tier has been certified by New York’s Department of Transportation. Congress intended this funding to be put to work as quickly as possible in order to create jobs, revive the economy, and address long-standing infrastructure issues.” Congressman Eric Massa said, “By using stimulus funding to cover projects like this, we are working to prevent increases in your state and local property taxes. Working to ensure that the families of this district receive their fair share from the federal budget is critical as we work to improve our local economy. Working to lower taxes and keep people employed is exactly why I voted for the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.” State Senator Thomas Libous said: “Upstate New York is in dire need of funding for our roads and bridges. These economic recovery funds could help create jobs, and more importantly, help keep our roads and bridges safe.” State Senator George Winner said: “Highway safety remains a fundamental government responsibility. This investment of federal stimulus aid to remove hazardous trees along many of the region’s state highways is a wise use of these valuable tax dollars. It’s an investment that will improve the quality of local infrastructure and continue to support partnerships and local efforts that enhance roadway safety and save lives.” Assemblymember Clifford Crouch said: “It is important that funding from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act is brought to the Southern Tier. This funding is utilized to upgrade and replace our aging infrastructure. Keeping our roads and bridges safe and up to date has to be of prime importance.” -more- Assemblymember Joe Giglio said: “I’m pleased that the Department of Transportation will be utilizing the stimulus monies for the removal of hazardous trees along State highways in the Southern Tier. This particular project will remove unsightly and dangerous trees that are considered invasive species and/or block vision making travel dangerous for motorists. Further, it will provide employment opportunities in the Southern Tier, which was one of the goals of the stimulus program.” Assemblyman Daniel Burling said: “I am very pleased that these funds have been targeted to New York's Southern Tier. Highway safety should be one of our top priorities and these ARRA funds will improve the visibility, safety, and appearance along our highway system.” Assemblymember Tom O’Mara said: “This funding will help our community in two important ways. First, it will make our roads and highways safer through the removal of trees that pose a danger to the region’s roadways. Secondly, it will preserve and create good paying local construction jobs.” Assemblymember James Bacalles said: “We will be able to put people to work because more transportation projects will get underway with this infusion of ARRA money. Although the conversion of Route 15 to I-99 is critically important, this money helps the state accomplish work which can be more labor-intensive, such as trimming trees, cleaning culverts and painting bridges. These projects translate into jobs and this area needs employment opportunities.” ###

