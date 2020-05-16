Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: September 10, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction of Economic Recovery Project Route 31F Resurfacing Project in Fairport and Perinton, Monroe County Begins New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Rochester Acting Regional Director Robert Traver today announced construction is beginning on a $1.1 million project to resurface State Route 31F in the towns of Perinton and village of Fairport, Monroe County. The construction contract was awarded to Sealand Construction of Rush, Monroe County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). "This paving work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state," Acting Commissioner Gee said. "I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State." United States Congressman Eric Massa said, "Shovel-ready projects like this bring much needed economic benefits to our area through improved transportation and job creation. I'm proud to help announce these job creating Recovery Act funds to improve our infrastructure and our local economy." "As one of the major thoroughfares serving the greater Rochester area, repairing and maintaining Route 31F will not only serve the needs of residents and local businesses, but boost economic activity in the region," said Congresswoman Louise M. Slaughter. "Thanks to the enactment of the economic recovery package, we are able to put New Yorkers to work and keep our infrastructure and community strong." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $74 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Rochester area communities. The project stretches four miles on State Route 31F from State Route 250 in Fairport to the Monroe/Wayne county line in Perinton, excluding the short section that jogs onto Turk Hill Road. Work will include pavement repairs, pavement milling and resurfacing, fresh pavement markings, and replacement of traffic signal loops. In addition, the ramp from Turk Hill Road to Macedon Center Road will be widened to better accommodate turning trucks. Traffic on this two-lane roadway will be reduced to a one-lane alternating pattern during the daytime hours. This project began on September 7, and will be complete by the end of October. "The State Department of Transportation office serving the greater Rochester region has been able to double its preventative maintenance paving program this year because of the economic recovery funds provided to us," Acting Regional Director Robert Traver said. "A strong preventative maintenance program is critical in keeping the State’s transportation system in a state of good repair for the thousands of citizens who use it." Traver noted the significant support of Senator Jim Alesi and Assembly member David Koon in delivering this regional transportation project. Vice President Joe Bree of Sealand Contractors said, "We are excited to be part of the ARRA program. We hire approximately 12 to 14 local laborers to construct these types of paving jobs. We hope to participate more as more contracts become available." The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The paving project was approved by the Genesee Transportation Council to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds.

