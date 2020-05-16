Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: September 10, 2009 Governor Paterson Announces Stimulus Funding for Western New York Bridge Maintenance Project Service Life of Interstate 290 Extended in Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda Governor David Paterson today announced the certification of $200,000 in funding for a bridge maintenance project in Erie County under the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). “With the certification of this project, we have now allocated $69.5 million for transportation improvements in the greater Buffalo area, nearly all of the economic-recovery funding reserved for the region,” Governor Paterson said. “Furthermore, we have now certified 90 percent of the $1.1 billion in economic-recovery funds available for highway and bridge projects statewide. Thanks to President Obama and the New York State congressional delegation, these infrastructure investments will continue to create or save important construction jobs here in Western New York and in communities all over New York.” The bridge maintenance project, which will cost a total of $1.2 million, includes repairing and replacing bridge joints along Interstate 290 in the towns of Amherst and Tonawanda. Periodic maintenance on bridge joints is required to prevent water from penetrating onto other bridge elements, causing corrosion. The repaired bridge joints will provide a service life of 15 years. Project completion is expected in the winter of 2010. In April, Governor Paterson announced that Western New York could expect to see $72 million in ARRA funding for transportation projects. New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee said, “The economic recovery program has been a critical supplement to our traditional transportation funding sources, allowing us to pave and reconstruct more miles of roadway and repair more bridges than we otherwise could have. Governor Paterson has moved quickly to allocate recovery resources so that important transportation projects can put people to work in communities across New York State.” The economic-recovery funds New York will receive for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The money is allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across -more- the State, which are comprise of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are then eligible to receive economic recovery funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify priority shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. For more information, please visit http://recovery.ny.gov/. The following quotes were provided in support of the certified economic recovery projects: “It is important that every Western New Yorker realize that the recovery package has a direct impact on our neighborhoods and on each of us,” said Representative Slaughter. “Today’s announcement of $1.2 million for the 290 is yet another step towards recovery. I hope that we’ll soon see a sign along the 290 announcing these important federal funds being put to work. ” "Residents, families and businesses rely on well maintained roads and bridges to get to work and school each day to conduct their day-to-day activities. It is important for NYS to invest in its infrastructure so motorists in Tonawanda, Amherst and across WNY can travel safely to their destinations," said Senator Michael Ranzenhofer. Assemblyman Robin Schimminger said, “This announcement by the Governor is certainly good news. The Youngmann Highway is a primary route for truckers and tourists heading to and from Canada and for local commuters alike. Ensuring that the I-290 bridges are in top condition will keep commerce and tourism flowing in our region while keeping this heavily-traveled roadway safe and reliable for area motorists.” ###

