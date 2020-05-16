Tire collection scheduled for Braxton County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Gov. Joe Manchin’s REAP program are hosting a local tire collection in Braxton County to rid the county of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Meadows Field in Gassaway. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Braxton County. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through Gov. Manchin’s REAP-The Next Generation initiative within DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.