An Audit Report on Selected State Entities' Compliance with Requirements Related to the Historically Underutilized Business Program and the State Use Program

July 2015

Report Number 15-036

Overall Conclusion

Compliance with HUB Requirements

Overall, in fiscal year 2014, the Commission on Environmental Quality (Commission) fully complied with the State's Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program requirements in the areas of planning, outreach, subcontracting, and reporting. Overall, the University of Houston (University) substantially complied with those requirements.

The HUB requirements with the highest level of compliance were the requirements to:

- Adopt HUB rules.

- Participate in HUB forums.

- Provide HUB coordinators with necessary resources.

- Establish a mentor-protégé program.

Both entities audited fully complied with those requirements.

The HUB requirement with the lowest level of compliance for both entities audited was the requirement for prime contractors to report to the entities on a monthly basis the identities of and amounts paid to subcontractors.

Compliance with State Use Program Requirements

Both entities audited are also subject to the requirements of the Purchasing from People with Disabilities (State Use) Program. In fiscal year 2014, the Commission fully complied with those requirements and the University substantially complied with those requirements.

Other Issues Identified

Auditors communicated other, less significant issues to the audited entities' management separately in writing.

