The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a local tire collection in Marshall County to rid the county of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at John Marshall High School in Moundsville. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Marshall County. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through the REAP-The Next Generation initiative within DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.