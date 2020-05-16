An Audit Report on Performance Measures at the Board of Professional Land Surveying

August 2015

Report Number 15-040

Overall Conclusion

The Board of Professional Land Surveying (Board) reported unreliable results for 2 (67 percent) of the 3 key performance measures tested for fiscal year 2014. In addition, the Board reported unreliable results for 1 (50 percent) of the 2 key performance measures tested for the first quarter of fiscal year 2015. A performance measure result is considered reliable if it is certified or certified with qualification.

For all three performance measures tested, the Board did not have written policies and procedures for the collection, calculation, review, and reporting of its performance measures during fiscal year 2014 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2015. Furthermore, the Board did not have a process in place to review performance measure data to verify the accuracy of that data.

As a result of the issues discussed above, the Number of New Licenses Issued to Individuals performance measure was certified with qualification for fiscal year 2014 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2015.

For fiscal year 2014, two key performance measures—Complaints Resolved and Percent of Documented Complaints Resolved within Six Months—were inaccurate . For the first quarter of fiscal year 2015, the Complaints Resolved performance measure also was inaccurate . Because the Board did not accurately capture or record the number of resolved complaints for the reporting periods, the results that the Board submitted to the Automated Budget and Evaluation System of Texas (ABEST) varied from the actual performance as calculated by auditors by more than 5 percent.

