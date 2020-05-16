An Audit Report on Performance Measures at the Optometry Board

August 2015

Report Number 15-041

Overall Conclusion

The Optometry Board (Board) reported reliable results for all five of the key performance measures tested for fiscal year 2014. In addition, the Board reported reliable results for 4 (80 percent) of the 5 key performance measures tested for the first quarter of fiscal year 2015. A result is considered reliable if it is certified or certified with qualification.

For fiscal year 2014, the following five key performance measures tested were certified with qualification :

- Number of New Licenses Issued to Individuals.

- Number of Licenses Renewed (Individuals).

- Number of Complaints Resolved.

- Average Time for Complaint Resolution (Days).

- Number of Investigations Conducted.

In addition, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2015, the following four performance measures were certified with qualification :

- Number of New Licenses Issued to Individuals.

- Number of Complaints Resolved.

- Average Time for Complaint Resolution (Days).

- Number of Investigations Conducted.

The remaining performance measure—Number of Licenses Renewed (Individuals)—was inaccurate for the first quarter of fiscal year 2015 because the Board included data for renewed licenses that was not within the reporting period.

For all five key performance measures tested, the Board had not updated its policies and procedures for the collection, calculation, review, and reporting of its performance measures during fiscal year 2014 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2015 to reflect its current processes and the information system used for performance measurement. In addition, the Board did not review the calculations of the performance measure results prior to entering data into the Automated Budget and Evaluation System of Texas (ABEST).

Table 1 in the report summarizes the certification results for the five key performance measures tested.

Auditors communicated other, less significant issues regarding the performance measures audited to the Board separately in writing.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)