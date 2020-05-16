DEP workers honored for strides in information technology

Four employees from the state Department of Environmental Protection will be honored during this week’s West Virginia Information Technology Summit at the Charleston Civic Center.

Jerry Forren, chief of the DEP’s IT Office, along with staff members Mike Shank, Jenny Todd and Neil Chakrabarty will receive West Virginia Excellence in Information Technology awards during a 4 p.m. ceremony on Wednesday.

Forren will receive the award for “Demonstrated Leadership for Technology-driven Business Transformation.” Shank and Todd will be honored for “Best In-House Developed Application.” And Chakrabarty will be recognized for “Excellence in IT Service and Support.”

Forren is being honored for his part in helping the DEP streamline its electronic processes in areas including mining and oil and gas well permitting, which has saved taxpayers time and money.

Shank and Todd developed a Web-based guidance document consisting of an interactive map that allows large-quantity water users, such as gas well drillers, to click on a section of the state and learn whether streams and rivers in that area have adequate flow for withdrawal.

Chakrabarty is being recognized for his general overall support of the DEP’s IT office and his expertise in troubleshooting and problem resolution.

“Our IT staff, under the direction of Jerry Forren, continues to make tremendous strides in electronic processing that are helping industry and the public handle business on line in a much faster and efficient way,” DEP Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman said. “Their work is helping eliminate the paper component, thus creating time and money savings for the taxpayer.”

The Information Technology Summit is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Charleston Civic Center.