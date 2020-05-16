DEP sponsoring Elk Watershed meeting

A public meeting sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection relating to impaired streams in the Elk Watershed is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Oct. 27 at Elkview Middle School in Elkview, W.Va.

The informational meeting is being held to discuss the current status of Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) development efforts for the mainstem of the Elk and all tributaries between the mouth and Sutton Dam.

A TMDL is a plan of action used to clean up streams that are not meeting water quality standards. Information presented will include a discussion of water quality criteria, an overview of the TMDL development process and a schedule for TMDL completion. After the meeting is complete, the DEP will begin making final allocation decisions and the contractor will begin developing the draft TMDL.