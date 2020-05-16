State announces Clean Community Award recipients for 2010

Two communities are repeat winners in the West Virginia Make It Shine Clean Community Awards, presented by the state Make It Shine Program.

The Village of Beech Bottom, in Brooke County, and the Town of Fayetteville are among the five 2010 winners. Both communities also won awards in 2009. Other 2010 winners are the City of Keyser, the Community of Flatrock, in Mason County, and the Davis Creek Watershed Community, in Kanawha County.

The Clean Community Awards are given annually to municipalities across the state which go above and beyond in their efforts to beautify and clean up their respective communities. Each municipality’s application is judged in several categories, including cleanup, recycling, youth participation and beautification. Each award winner will receive two road signs designating their municipalities as clean communities.

The state Make it Shine Program is part of REAP’s (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Next Generation Initiative within the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“It’s an honor to award these five communities for their efforts toward litter control, recycling and environmental education,” said REAP Chief Danny Haught. “I’m pleased to see so many West Virginians are embracing the REAP program. And I’m hopeful our program will continue to bring communities together with a sense of pride and a common goal of making West Virginia the cleanest state in the nation.”

For more information on the Clean Community Awards, contact Travis Cooper at 1-800-322-5530 or by email at Travis.L.Cooper@wv.gov.