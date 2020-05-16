Time running out for West Virginia consumers to save money

Two weeks remain for West Virginia residents to simultaneously take advantage of two state programs aimed at saving consumers money and protecting the environment. Currently, West Virginians can benefit from both the West Virginia Energy Efficient Appliance Rebate Program and the West Virginia ENERGY STAR® Sales Tax Holiday.

But the Sales Tax Holiday, sponsored by the West Virginia State Tax Department, ends Nov. 30. Until then, state residents will not have to pay West Virginia’s 6 percent sales and use tax on certain ENERGY STAR-qualified products that cost $5,000 or less and are for non-commercial, home or personal use.

The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Appliance Rebate Program kicked off in June and will continue until Feb 2012 or until funds are depleted. It offers mail-in rebates to consumers to help them replace older, inefficient clothes washers, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers and room air conditioners with ENERGY STAR-qualified appliances.

The Appliance Rebate Program is being funded with federal stimulus money through the U.S. Department of Energy. A total of $1.6 million has been dedicated to West Virginia’s rebate program and already $1.3 million in rebate applications have been submitted by consumers.

For more information about the Appliance Rebate Program call 877-355-9153 or visit: www.wvappliancerebate.com. For more information about the Sales Tax Holiday call 800-982-8297 or visit: www.wvtax.gov.