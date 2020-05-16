A Report on the Audit of the Employees Retirement System's Fiscal Year 2015 Financial Statements

December 2015

Report Number 16-010

Overall Conclusion

In our audit report dated November 16, 2015, we concluded that the Employees Retirement System's (System) basic financial statements for fiscal year 2015 were materially correct and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The System published our audit report as part of its basic financial statements, which it posted on its Web site at http://www.ers.state.tx.us/About_ERS/Reports/Overview/.

We also issued a report on internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters as required by auditing standards (that report, including responses from management, is presented in the attachment). In that report, auditors determined that the System should strengthen controls to help ensure the completeness and accuracy of the active employees' census data that state entities submit.

Our procedures were not intended to provide an opinion on internal control over financial reporting or to provide an opinion on compliance with laws and regulations. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the effectiveness of the System's internal control over financial reporting or on compliance with laws and regulations.

Testing of Plan Member Census Data

Auditors conducted census data testing for fiscal year 2015 as part of this audit. The completeness and accuracy of that data is important because the System's actuary uses that data to calculate the System's pension liability. Auditors selected a random sample of the System's members (including contributing and non-contributing state employees) for fiscal year 2015 census data testing as required by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) guidance. That resulted in auditors selecting members from 30 participating state agencies for which census data was tested. (A list of the state agencies that employed the members selected for testing is presented in the attachment.) Testing included reviewing documentation to verify that the census data that the employers submitted to the System was accurate. Based on the testing performed, auditors determined that the underlying census data was materially complete and accurate to support the System's plan's financial statement amounts. That was reflected as part of our unmodified audit opinion on the System's financial statements for fiscal year 2015. For fiscal year 2014, auditors tested the System's census data using the same methodology described above and concluded that the data was materially complete and accurate.

Additionally, auditors will be issuing an opinion later this fiscal year on the System's fiscal year 2015 pension liability allocation schedules. Those schedules provide employers with the information they need to record their share of the pension liability in their financial statements, in accordance with AICPA requirements. Auditors previously issued an opinion on the System's pension liability allocation schedules for fiscal year 2014. The System published our audit report, along with the schedules, on its Web site at http://www.ers.state.tx.us/About_ERS/Reports_and_Studies/GASB_Requirements/.

Other Issues

Auditors communicated certain issues that were not material or significant to the audit objectives in writing to the System's management.

As required by auditing standards, we will also communicate to the System's board certain matters related to the conduct of a financial statement audit.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)