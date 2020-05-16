2011 REAP Recycling Grants awarded

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman today awarded grants worth over $1.55 million to 36 recipients through the REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Recycling Assistance Grants program.

Huffman presented the 2011 grants during a ceremony at the DEP’s Charleston headquarters. Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries and nonprofit organizations.

Funding for the Recycling Assistance Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills and is provided by WV Code 22-15A-19(h) (1).

Following are the grant recipients:

BERKELEY COUNTY

AW Recycling $30,000

To purchase a used recycling truck for the ongoing recycling

operation.

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority $98,000

To purchase a fork lift, road trailers, safety dock plates for E-cycling

and recycling center upgrades for the ongoing countywide program.

BROOKE COUNTY

Village of Beech Bottom $9,800

To purchase a receptacle trailer for the recycling program.

CABELL COUNTY

Adams Trucking and Supply $75,000

To purchase a glass recycling system for a new recycling operation.

Eaves Recycling $50,000

To assist with the purchase of a granulator for the recycling operation.

Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA $67,899

To purchase a rollback truck and commercial recycling containers for

the current collection program.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Town of Fayetteville $66,500

To purchase a new truck, down stroke baler and provide support

for the ongoing program.

HARRISON COUNTY

Clarksburg Scrap Metals $18,050

To purchase a shear and wire stripper and provide support for the

current recycling operation.

JACKSON COUNTY

Jackson County Solid Waste Authority $135,000

To purchase a recycling trailer and conveyor, to assist with personnel

and provide support for the ongoing countywide program.

KANAWHA COUNTY

City of Charleston $102,770

To purchase a recycling vehicle and provide support for the current

citywide program.

Recycling Coalition of WV $42,500

To assist with America Recycles Day 8 page insert for statewide

advertising.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority $25,500

To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing

countywide program.

MERCER COUNTY

City of Bluefield $11,938.78

To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing

citywide program.

Concord University Research and Development $37,480

To purchase a 22’ recycling bin, a utility vehicle and provide support

for the campus wide program.

City of Princeton $10,000

To assist with contractors for recycling mobile homes, appliances

and junk cars and to provide support for the ongoing citywide program.

MONONGALIA COUNTY

PC Renewal $16,000

To purchase a hard drive shredder for the current recycling operation.

MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan County Solid Waste Authority $15,800

To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing

countywide program.

NICHOLAS COUNTY

New River Trading $10,000

To purchase a used skid loader for the current recycling operation.

OHIO COUNTY

Ohio County Solid Waste Authority $24,367

To purchase a roll-off container and provide support for the

ongoing countywide collection program.

Wheeling Area Training Center for the Handicapped $41,851

To purchase a baler and conveyor for the recycling operation.

PRESTON COUNTY

Town of Terra Alta $62,628

To assist with personnel and provide support for the current recycling

program.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Davis and Elkins College $6,400

To purchase wooden recycling bins and provide support for the

campus wide program.

Randolph County Recycling Center $75,000

To purchase a baler, belt conveyor and to provide support for the

current recycling operation.

RITCHIE COUNTY

Ritchie County Commission $40,000

To assist with the installation of a truss roof for the Ritchie

County Recycling Center.

Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority $61,555

To purchase a used box truck, baler and overhead bay door and

to provide support for the countywide program.

TAYLOR COUNTY

Taylor County Solid Waste Authority $13,950

To assist with personnel and the Great Paper Chase administration

and to provide support for the ongoing countywide program.

TUCKER COUNTY

Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center $59,263.64

To purchase recycling containers, compost tumblers and assist with

establishing the recycling program.

United Disposal Service $37,407.50

To assist in the purchase of recycling containers for the current

operation.

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne County Solid Waste Authority $54,685

To purchase a truck, recycling trailers and provide support for the

ongoing countywide program.

WEBSTER COUNTY

Webster County Solid Waste Authority $10,000

To assist with demolition contractors for mobile home recycling

within the county.

WETZEL COUNTY

Zanesville Welfare Organization and Goodwill Industries $70,000

To purchase a horizontal baler for the current recycling operation.

WIRT COUNTY

Wirt County Solid Waste Authority $20,500

To purchase a baler and assist with the countywide program.

WOOD COUNTY

Harold’s Refuse Removal $33,055

To purchase a lift trailer, dumping bin and roll-off boxes and to provide

support for the current recycling operation.

City of Parkersburg $62,407

To purchase a fork lift, to assist with personnel and to provide support

for the citywide recycling program.

WVU at Parkersburg $17,530.27

To purchase a recycling trailer, recycling containers and provide

support for the campus wide program.

WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming County Commission $37,000

To purchase a recycling truck for the ongoing countywide program.