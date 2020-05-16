There were 3,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,519 in the last 365 days.

2011 REAP Recycling Grants awarded

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman today awarded grants worth over $1.55 million to 36 recipients through the REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Recycling Assistance Grants program.

 

Huffman presented the 2011 grants during a ceremony at the DEP’s Charleston headquarters. Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries and nonprofit organizations.

 

Funding for the Recycling Assistance Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills and is provided by WV Code 22-15A-19(h) (1).

 

Following are the grant recipients:

 

BERKELEY COUNTY

 

AW Recycling                                                                                                            $30,000

            To purchase a used recycling truck for the ongoing recycling

            operation.

 

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority                                                                 $98,000

            To purchase a fork lift, road trailers, safety dock plates for    E-cycling

             and recycling center upgrades for the ongoing countywide program.

 

BROOKE COUNTY

 

Village of Beech Bottom                                                                                           $9,800

            To purchase a receptacle trailer for the recycling program.                                                                                                                                                 

 

CABELL COUNTY

 

Adams Trucking and Supply                                                                                   $75,000          

            To purchase a glass recycling system for a new recycling operation.

Eaves Recycling                                                                                                         $50,000

            To assist with the purchase of a granulator for the recycling operation.

Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA                                                                          $67,899

            To purchase a rollback truck and commercial recycling containers for

            the current collection program.

FAYETTE COUNTY

 

Town of Fayetteville                                                                                                 $66,500

            To purchase a new truck, down stroke baler and provide support

            for the ongoing program.

           

HARRISON COUNTY

 

Clarksburg Scrap Metals                                                                                         $18,050          

            To purchase a shear and wire stripper and provide support for the

            current recycling operation.

                                                                                                                                   

JACKSON COUNTY

 

Jackson County Solid Waste Authority                                                                  $135,000        

            To purchase a recycling trailer and conveyor, to assist with personnel

             and provide support for the ongoing countywide program.

             

KANAWHA COUNTY

 

City of Charleston                                                                                                     $102,770

            To purchase a recycling vehicle and provide support for the current

            citywide program.

Recycling Coalition of WV                                                                                       $42,500

            To assist with America Recycles Day 8 page insert for statewide

            advertising.

LINCOLN COUNTY

 

Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority                                                                   $25,500          

            To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing

            countywide program.

                                   

MERCER COUNTY

 

City of Bluefield                                                                                                        $11,938.78

            To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing

            citywide program.

Concord University Research and Development                                                   $37,480

            To purchase a 22’ recycling bin, a utility vehicle and provide support

            for the campus wide program.

City of Princeton                                                                                                       $10,000

            To assist with contractors for recycling mobile homes, appliances

            and junk cars and to provide support for the ongoing citywide program.

                                                                                                           

MONONGALIA COUNTY

 

PC Renewal                                                                                                              $16,000

            To purchase a hard drive shredder for the current recycling operation.

 MORGAN COUNTY

           

Morgan County Solid Waste Authority                                                                  $15,800          

            To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing

            countywide program.                                                                                     

NICHOLAS COUNTY

 

New River Trading                                                                                                   $10,000          

            To purchase a used skid loader for the current recycling operation.                                                                         

OHIO COUNTY

 

Ohio County Solid Waste Authority                                                                       $24,367          

            To purchase a roll-off container and provide support for the

            ongoing countywide collection program.

.          

Wheeling Area Training Center for the Handicapped                                          $41,851

            To purchase a baler and conveyor for the recycling operation.                                                                                                         

PRESTON COUNTY

Town of Terra Alta                                                                                                  $62,628

            To assist with personnel and provide support for the current recycling

            program.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Davis and Elkins College                                                                                          $6,400

            To purchase wooden recycling bins and provide support for the

            campus wide program.

Randolph County Recycling Center                                                                       $75,000          

            To purchase a baler, belt conveyor and to provide support for the

            current recycling operation.

RITCHIE COUNTY

Ritchie County Commission                                                                         $40,000

            To assist with the installation of a truss roof for the Ritchie

            County Recycling Center.

Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority                                                                    $61,555          

            To purchase a used box truck, baler and overhead bay door and

            to provide support for the countywide program.                                                                                                        

TAYLOR COUNTY

 

Taylor County Solid Waste Authority                                                                    $13,950          

            To assist with personnel and the Great Paper Chase administration

            and to provide support for the ongoing countywide program.

           

TUCKER COUNTY

 

Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center                                                      $59,263.64     

            To purchase recycling containers, compost tumblers and assist with

            establishing the recycling program.

United Disposal Service                                                                                            $37,407.50     

            To assist in the purchase of recycling containers for the current

            operation.

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne County Solid Waste Authority                                                                    $54,685

            To purchase a truck, recycling trailers and provide support for the

            ongoing countywide program.

WEBSTER COUNTY

 

Webster County Solid Waste Authority                                                                 $10,000

            To assist with demolition contractors for mobile home recycling

            within the county.

 

WETZEL COUNTY

           

Zanesville Welfare Organization and Goodwill Industries                                    $70,000

            To purchase a horizontal baler for the current recycling operation.

WIRT COUNTY

Wirt County Solid Waste Authority                                                                        $20,500

            To purchase a baler and assist with the countywide program.

           

WOOD COUNTY

 

Harold’s Refuse Removal                                                                                         $33,055

            To purchase a lift trailer, dumping bin and roll-off boxes and to provide

            support for the current recycling operation.

City of Parkersburg                                                                                                  $62,407

            To purchase a fork lift, to assist with personnel and to provide support

            for the citywide recycling program.

WVU at Parkersburg                                                                                               $17,530.27

             To purchase a recycling trailer, recycling containers and provide

            support for the campus wide program.

WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming County Commission                                                                                $37,000

            To purchase a recycling truck for the ongoing countywide program.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.