2011 REAP Recycling Grants awarded
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman today awarded grants worth over $1.55 million to 36 recipients through the REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Recycling Assistance Grants program.
Huffman presented the 2011 grants during a ceremony at the DEP’s Charleston headquarters. Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries and nonprofit organizations.
Funding for the Recycling Assistance Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills and is provided by WV Code 22-15A-19(h) (1).
Following are the grant recipients:
BERKELEY COUNTY
AW Recycling $30,000
To purchase a used recycling truck for the ongoing recycling
operation.
Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority $98,000
To purchase a fork lift, road trailers, safety dock plates for E-cycling
and recycling center upgrades for the ongoing countywide program.
BROOKE COUNTY
Village of Beech Bottom $9,800
To purchase a receptacle trailer for the recycling program.
CABELL COUNTY
Adams Trucking and Supply $75,000
To purchase a glass recycling system for a new recycling operation.
Eaves Recycling $50,000
To assist with the purchase of a granulator for the recycling operation.
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA $67,899
To purchase a rollback truck and commercial recycling containers for
the current collection program.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Town of Fayetteville $66,500
To purchase a new truck, down stroke baler and provide support
for the ongoing program.
HARRISON COUNTY
Clarksburg Scrap Metals $18,050
To purchase a shear and wire stripper and provide support for the
current recycling operation.
JACKSON COUNTY
Jackson County Solid Waste Authority $135,000
To purchase a recycling trailer and conveyor, to assist with personnel
and provide support for the ongoing countywide program.
KANAWHA COUNTY
City of Charleston $102,770
To purchase a recycling vehicle and provide support for the current
citywide program.
Recycling Coalition of WV $42,500
To assist with America Recycles Day 8 page insert for statewide
advertising.
LINCOLN COUNTY
Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority $25,500
To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing
countywide program.
MERCER COUNTY
City of Bluefield $11,938.78
To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing
citywide program.
Concord University Research and Development $37,480
To purchase a 22’ recycling bin, a utility vehicle and provide support
for the campus wide program.
City of Princeton $10,000
To assist with contractors for recycling mobile homes, appliances
and junk cars and to provide support for the ongoing citywide program.
MONONGALIA COUNTY
PC Renewal $16,000
To purchase a hard drive shredder for the current recycling operation.
MORGAN COUNTY
Morgan County Solid Waste Authority $15,800
To assist with personnel and provide support for the ongoing
countywide program.
NICHOLAS COUNTY
New River Trading $10,000
To purchase a used skid loader for the current recycling operation.
OHIO COUNTY
Ohio County Solid Waste Authority $24,367
To purchase a roll-off container and provide support for the
ongoing countywide collection program.
Wheeling Area Training Center for the Handicapped $41,851
To purchase a baler and conveyor for the recycling operation.
PRESTON COUNTY
Town of Terra Alta $62,628
To assist with personnel and provide support for the current recycling
program.
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Davis and Elkins College $6,400
To purchase wooden recycling bins and provide support for the
campus wide program.
Randolph County Recycling Center $75,000
To purchase a baler, belt conveyor and to provide support for the
current recycling operation.
RITCHIE COUNTY
Ritchie County Commission $40,000
To assist with the installation of a truss roof for the Ritchie
County Recycling Center.
Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority $61,555
To purchase a used box truck, baler and overhead bay door and
to provide support for the countywide program.
TAYLOR COUNTY
Taylor County Solid Waste Authority $13,950
To assist with personnel and the Great Paper Chase administration
and to provide support for the ongoing countywide program.
TUCKER COUNTY
Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center $59,263.64
To purchase recycling containers, compost tumblers and assist with
establishing the recycling program.
United Disposal Service $37,407.50
To assist in the purchase of recycling containers for the current
operation.
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County Solid Waste Authority $54,685
To purchase a truck, recycling trailers and provide support for the
ongoing countywide program.
WEBSTER COUNTY
Webster County Solid Waste Authority $10,000
To assist with demolition contractors for mobile home recycling
within the county.
WETZEL COUNTY
Zanesville Welfare Organization and Goodwill Industries $70,000
To purchase a horizontal baler for the current recycling operation.
WIRT COUNTY
Wirt County Solid Waste Authority $20,500
To purchase a baler and assist with the countywide program.
WOOD COUNTY
Harold’s Refuse Removal $33,055
To purchase a lift trailer, dumping bin and roll-off boxes and to provide
support for the current recycling operation.
City of Parkersburg $62,407
To purchase a fork lift, to assist with personnel and to provide support
for the citywide recycling program.
WVU at Parkersburg $17,530.27
To purchase a recycling trailer, recycling containers and provide
support for the campus wide program.
WYOMING COUNTY
Wyoming County Commission $37,000
To purchase a recycling truck for the ongoing countywide program.
