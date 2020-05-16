16-701
A Summary Report on Full-time Equivalent State Employees for Fiscal Year 2015
December 2015
Report Number 16-701
Overall Conclusion
During fiscal year 2015, state agencies and higher education institutions employed an average of 315,961.6 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. That was an increase of 5,001.9 FTEs (or 1.6 percent) compared with the average number of FTEs in fiscal year 2014 (310,959.7). It is important to note that state agencies and higher education institutions self-reported the FTE data presented in this report, and the State Auditor's Office did not independently verify that data.
State agencies employed an average of 147,815.0 FTEs in fiscal year 2015. That was an increase of 232.7 FTEs (or 0.2 percent) since fiscal year 2014.
Higher education institutions employed an average of 168,146.6 FTEs in fiscal year 2015. That was an increase of 4,769.2 FTEs (or 2.9 percent) since fiscal year 2014.
