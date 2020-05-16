A Report on the Audit of the Department of Housing and Community Affairs' Fiscal Year 2015 Financial Statements

December 2015

Report Number 16-011

Overall Conclusion

In our audit report dated December 18, 2015, we concluded that the Department of Housing and Community Affairs' (Department) basic financial statements and Revenue Bond Program Enterprise Fund financial statements for fiscal year 2015 were materially correct and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. We also concluded that the Department's computation of unencumbered fund balances of its Housing Finance Division complies with Texas Government Code, Sections 2306.204 and 2306.205. The Department published our audit report as part of its basic financial statements, which it intends to post on its Web site at www.tdhca.state.tx.us.

We also issued a report on internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters as required by auditing standards. Our procedures did not identify any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting or any noncompliance with laws or regulations that materially affected the financial statements. In addition, the major internal controls that we tested for the purpose of forming our opinions on the financial statements were operating effectively. Our procedures were not intended to provide an opinion on internal control over financial reporting or to provide an opinion on compliance with laws and regulations. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the effectiveness of the Department's internal control over financial reporting or on compliance with laws and regulations.

Additionally, we concluded that the Financial Data Schedule prepared by the Department was fairly stated in all material respects in relation to the fiscal year 2014 basic financial statements taken as a whole. We also issued a report on the Department's compliance with the Public Funds Investment Act. The results of our tests disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under Government Audit Standards.

Auditors also performed agreed-upon procedures to assist the Department in determining whether the electronic submission of certain information to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Real Estate Assessment Center agreed with related hard-copy documents. Our procedures determined that the Department's electronically submitted information to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Real Estate Assessment Center agreed with the related hard-copy documents.

As required by auditing standards, we will also communicate to the Department's Board of Directors certain matters related to the conduct of a financial statement audit.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)