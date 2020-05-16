Company plans to clean up former wood products facility

Yoak Rental Company, LLC has submitted an application to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to redevelop a Pleasants County parcel located in St. Marys, W.Va.

Yoak Rental is working with the DEP to address environmental conditions at the former St. Marys Wood Products site located along state Route 2 in St. Marys. The main chemical of concern at the site is arsenic, which was used by the former operators of the facility to produce pressure treated lumber.

Yoak Rental has negotiated a voluntary remediation agreement with the DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER). The agreement includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential uses of the site and to establish appropriate cleanup standards. The agreement also includes provisions for additional clean up or remediation actions should they be necessary to meet those standards. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards.

Questions regarding this application may be directed to James Gaston, Project Manager; WVDEP, DLR/OER, 131-A Peninsula St., Wheeling, WV 26003, (304) 926-0499; or Walter C. Showen, III, Licensed Remediation Specialist, Triad Engineering, 4980 Teays Valley Rd., Scott Depot, WV 25560, (304)755-0721.