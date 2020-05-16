Webinars strive to improve environmental, financial performance

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and ENERGY STAR®, is providing three free Webinars to help West Virginians save money and protect the environment through energy-efficient products and practices.

Webinar participants will exchange ideas on a teleconference, while logged into a presentation on the Internet. Sessions run from 60 to 90 minutes and include experienced energy and/or financial consultants.

The Webinars are designed for individuals who have a vested interest in business, industry and academia; community members involved in development; environmental, social and community non-government organizations; natural resource, planning and government officials; hotel owners, tour operators, guides and transportation providers; and representatives from other related services in the private sector.

Webinar participants will better understand how ENERGY STAR can help lower operating costs, improve energy management programs and expand professional development. Webinar Schedule:

Thursday, March 10, 1 p.m.

Overview of ENERGY STAR Program (90 minutes) -- Webinar provides introduction to energy conservation and energy efficiency and discusses the ENERGY STAR Program.

Thursday, April 28, 1 p.m.

ENERGY STAR -- Changing Behaviors and Getting Buy-In (60 minutes) -- Webinar discusses ENERGY STAR tools for promoting energy awareness and behavior change among building tenants, employees and staff and residential homeowners.

Tuesday, May 24, 10 a.m.

Using ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager (90 minutes) -- Webinar provides detailed introduction to the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager building benchmarking tool, what buildings are most suited to it, information it can provide to users and opportunities for recognition for buildings that improve their performance.

To register for one or more of the Webinars go to: http://apps.dep.wv.gov/registration. For more information contact Greg Adolfson, DEP sustainability officer, at 866-568-6649 (ext. 1332) or gregory.e.adolfson@wv.gov.