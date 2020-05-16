DEP hosting free electronics recycling event in Fayetteville

A free electronic recycling event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, in the Lowe’s parking lot in Fayetteville at 46 Fayette Town Center Rd.

The event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and MRM Recycling.

Products that will be accepted include: televisions, computers, laptops, CD players, tape players, mice, keyboards, speakers, webcams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards and cell phones.

Products that will not be accepted include: printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, gaming devices, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers and air conditioners.

West Virginia law prohibits televisions, computers and other electronic devices with video screens 4 inches and larger from being discarded into landfills. The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2011.

For more information, contact Sandy Rogers at 1-800-322-5530 or email Sandra.D.Rogers@wv.gov.