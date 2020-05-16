EPA approves state water report

A comprehensive report detailing the health of the state’s waters and a listing of impaired streams and lakes statewide has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Department of Environmental Protection submitted the West Virginia 2010 Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report to the federal agency for review and approval after soliciting public input. The report was approved Feb. 8.

The report fulfills requirements of Section 303(d) and Section 305(b) of the federal Clean Water Act. Section 303(d) requires the creation of a list of impaired streams and lakes in the state and Section 305(b) necessitates an overall assessment of West Virginia’s waters.

The DEP’s Division of Water and Waste Management’s Watershed Assessment Branch compiled, evaluated and summarized all readily available water quality data for West Virginia’s waters. The integrated report contains assessment methodologies and results, information on Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) development, water pollution control programs and various other water resource management issues. The 303(d) list is used for TMDL selection and development in West Virginia. A TMDL is a plan of action used to clean up streams not meeting water quality standards.

Individuals may request a CD version of the West Virginia 2010 Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report or download all or part of the report from www.dep.wv.gov/WWE/303d.

For more information about the report or to request a CD version, please contact Steve Young at (304) 926-0495, ext. 1042.