State Junior Conservation Camp set for June 20-24

Applications are being accepted for the 31st annual state Junior Conservation Camp, scheduled June 20-24 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley.

Sponsored by the Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the camp is open to youth, ages 11-14. The cost is $160 per child and the deadline for paying the application fee is May 1.

Junior Conservation Camp offers a wide variety of classes that focus on a sound environmental education. Approximately 200 campers will learn how to conserve West Virginia’s natural resources by attending classes on subjects such as wildlife, recycling, soil conservation, geocaching/orienteering, hunter safety, water study, forestry, fishing and more. Sports activities will include basketball, kickball, volleyball, Wiffle Ball and relay races. Campers also will have an opportunity to try the electronic Laser Shot, a video hunting game provided by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Camp assemblies will take place Monday evening and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, with possible guest speakers from the National Wild Turkey Federation, DNR Wildlife Resources, DEP Division of Air Quality and others. Campfire programs will be Monday through Wednesday nights with a dance scheduled for Thursday night.

Camp counselors and leaders will include dedicated and knowledgeable employees from the DEP, DNR and Division of Forestry.

For more information and application forms, please contact Diana Haid at 304-926-0499, Ext. 1114 or email diana.k.haid@wv.gov .