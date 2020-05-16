ZeroLandfill event offers supplies to local artists

The area’s artists and art educators on Saturday can grab as many free supplies as they can carry during a ZeroLandfill event, hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam County ReStore in Charleston.

Specification samples such as carpet tiles, wall coverings, glass, wood, fabric swatches, binders, paint samples, furniture, laminate chips and other materials will be available in the ReStore’s Community Room from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and again from 9 to 2 on April 9, as long as materials remain. The ReStore is located at 301 Piedmont Rd.

In addition to the art community, Saturday’s event can benefit college art students, vacation bible school teachers, day care center workers, community center volunteers and others in need of art supplies. There is no registration required.

ZeroLandfill focuses on “upcycling,” or keeping waste materials intact so they can be reused for another purpose. It is a national reuse program that supports the supply needs of local artists and art educators, while reducing pressure on local landfill capacity. It takes samples traditionally disposed of as waste and turns them into art and education supplies and it is good for the environment and the community.

In addition to the ReStore and the state Department of Environmental Protection, other sponsors of the ZeroLandfill event are InterfaceFLOR Commercial Carpet Tile; Herman Miller Furniture; Armstrong Ceiling Systems; Maharam Fabrics and ZMM Architects & Engineers.

For more information about the event, contact the ReStore’s Amy McLaughlin at 304-720-8733 or amy@hfhkp.org. On the Internet go to: www.zerolandfill.net. On Facebook, look for “ZeroLandfill Charleston, WV.”